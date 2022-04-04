Krispy Kreme to open a new Orlando location in Waterford Lakes

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme
There's no such thing as too many donuts. We know it, Reddit knows it
and Krispy Kreme definitely knows it. The North Carolina based chain is opening its seventh Orlando-area location later this year.
Krispy Kreme already has locations all of the metro , with one each in Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Winter Park, and Orlando and two in Kissimmee.
The Orlando Business Journal
reports that the latest outpost will spring up near Waterford Towers mall at 638 N. Alafaya Trail. The space called for in applications is 1,400 square feet and would include a drive-thru.
