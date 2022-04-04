Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Krispy Kreme to open a new Orlando location in Waterford Lakes

Mon, Apr 4, 2022

There's no such thing as too many donuts. We know it, Reddit knows it and Krispy Kreme definitely knows it. The North Carolina based chain is opening its seventh Orlando-area location later this year.

Krispy Kreme already has locations  all of the metro , with one each  in Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Winter Park, and Orlando and two in Kissimmee.

The Orlando Business Journal reports that the latest outpost will spring up near  Waterford Towers mall at  638 N. Alafaya Trail.   The space called for in applications is 1,400 square feet and would include a drive-thru.



