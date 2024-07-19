New food hall will open downtown across from the Orlando Public Library; Haan Coffee now open inside Garden Tiger; and lots more food news

click to enlarge photo by Rob Bartlett A Sampaguita sundae

Eola Food Hall, promising a speakeasy bar and a global roster of food vendors, will open downtown at 150 E. Central Blvd. directly across from the Orlando Public Library. An opening date hasn't been announced ...

Ohio-based fast-casual barbecue chain City Barbecue has opened its first Florida location at 108 S. Semoran Blvd. in Winter Park, offering a full menu of slow-cooked meats, sandwiches, tacos, sides and desserts ...

Lewis Lin will introduce Japanese Hamburg steaks, or hambagu, in a lunchtime subconcept this winter at Juju's kappo bar called Hikiniku To Sumi. Ground Japanese wagyu (procured from Palm Beach Meats) will be grilled over binchotan coals and served over steamed koshi-hikari rice made in a traditional clay donabe pot. Lin is also putting the finishing touches on his wagyu shabu-shabu concept, Nabe, in Dr. Phillips next to Peperoncino in the Dellagio Town Center ...

Cantonese barbecue outfit Kai Kai opens this week inside the new-look Mills Market (formerly Tien Hung Market) at 1110 E. Colonial Drive. Owners Jerry and Jackie Lau will serve roast duck, barbecue pork, assorted dim sum, freshly made dumplings and more ...

Look for Kaleidoscope, a restaurant and bar offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, to open in the old Garden Bistro/Island Time space at 712 E. Washington St. in Thornton Park ...

HTeaO, the Texas-based tea and coffee house, has opened a location at 914 N. 14th St. in Leesburg ...

Mills 50 coffee house Haan Coffee has opened a second location inside Garden Tiger at 1900 Alden Road ...

Chili Star, specializing in Hunan, Sichuan and American Chinese cuisine, has opened at the Westside Crossings Plaza at 5062 W. Colonial Drive ...

Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery at 5801 Conroy Road will close at the end of the month ...

Haan Coffee's neighbor, Sampaguita Ice Cream, is now offering ice cream flights for those who need a bit of variety with their cold comfort. And on July 21 — National Ice Cream Day — they'll offer BOGO scoops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and BOGO soft-serve from 3-10 p.m. ...

More Sampaguita news: Pastry chef Amanda McFall has left TMG (Primrose Lanes, The Wellborn, Taco Kat) to join Marie Mercado and Mo Hassan at Sampaguita. "We're still formulating a vision for her," says Mercado, "but in the meantime, she's creating beautiful baked goods for us!"