Japanese concept Sorekara to finally open in Baldwin Park in March

High-end Japanese restaurant Sorekara is finally set to open in Baldwin Park next month.
The concept by chef William Shen, known for the now-shuttered French-Japanese omakase restaurant Ato in New York City, is set to open March 1 in the old Galeria Restaurant space at 4979 New Broad St.
Shen seeks to encompass something different with this new project, saying Sorekara will embody "the Japanese philosophy of culinary arts re-created with European imagination."
In an interview
with Orlando Weekly
back in January 2023, Shen told us he decided to expand to Orlando because of Johnny and Jimmy Tung, the brothers bringing Central Florida's restaurant scene into the national spotlight with instantly revered spots like Camille
and Zaru
, both recently added to the 2024 Michelin Guide
. The Tungs will also be associated with the new venture.
“I got to know Johnny and Jimmy and developed a close friendship with them,” Shen said back in 2023. “They’re working very hard to put Orlando at the forefront of the culinary scene in this country and I want to be part of this. I want to challenge myself and be a part of this journey.”
Sitting lakefront in Baldwin Park, Sorekara will be inspired by Orlando, drawing inspiration from the many lakes that make Orlando special. Reservations are now available on Sorekara’s website
.
