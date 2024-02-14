Five Orlando-area restaurants added to the 2024 Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide Wednesday announced several new additions to its ever-growing list of recommended restaurants, and a handful of Orlando-area eateries made the cut.
The Michelin Guide has highlighted the best in dining since 1926, rating more than 30,000 establishments across the world and continuously adding to its guide. This year’s guide shouts out 19 new Florida additions, including five restaurants right here in Central Florida.
Orlando-area additions, all of which opened in 2023, are Zaru
(udon dishes in Mills 50), Sushi Saint
(high-quality temaki in downtown), Natsu Omakase
(intimate omakase), Camille
(Vietnamese-French fusion) and Chuan Fu
(Szechuan cuisine in Winter Park).
These additions, all of which opened in 2023, may not come as a surprise, as they have each garnered their fair share of praise and pleased stomachs around town.
Zaru, Sushi Saint and Camille each grabbed themselves a spot on Orlando Weekly
restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara's "Top Tables of 2023
" roundup, as well as happily satisfied reviews (Zaru
, Sushi Saint
, Camille
). Chuan Fu
, the Winter Park Szechuan house by the same team behind Chuan Lu Garden and U & Me Revolving Hot Pot, scored on Kara's list of notable 2023 openings.
The 19 new Florida additions to the Michelin Guide also include six eateries in Tampa and eight in Miami. The full list
is available now.
