Jacked Up Vegan food truck has a new permanent home, Detroit-style pizzeria SoDough opens guess where, and Salt + Straw comes to Disney Springs

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: After five years of food trucking, Jacked Up Vegan, specializing in meatless burgers, barbecue and tacos, has moved into the Winter Park Collective (formerly Wine Barn) at 959 W. Fairbanks Ave. The Winter Park Collective also features Pizza Nova, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria, as well as WPC Osteria, offering a menu of simple Italian fare and an extensive selection of wine ... Look for Sodough Square, the Detroit-style pizzeria by Tin & Taco founder Rob Bair, to soft-open next week at 419 E. Michigan St. ... An outpost of Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice cream shop with a cult following, has opened at Disney Springs ... Ga 2 Go, a Mills 50 soup joint touting a menu of northern Vietnamese street fare, has opened at 1216 E. Colonial Drive. The specialty is mien ga, or chicken soup with mung bean noodles, served in a setting that closely replicates eating on the streets of Hanoi (sans the tuktuks) ...

The Courtesy Bar will shut its downtown locale May 15 and move in next to the Foxtail Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park. Swine & Sons also plans to join the cocktail bar in the renovated space being newly dubbed the "Winter Park Social House." Swine & Sons owners Rhys and Alexia Gawlak will move from their current space inside the Local Butcher & Marketplace and serve Southern fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as small bites at the new Courtesy Bar in a subconcept called BarSwine. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream will also have a space in the building ... Look for New York Bagel & Deli to open a location in the old Subway space at 2008 E. Colonial Drive near Hampton Ave. in Colonialtown ... Anejo Cocina Mexicana will open this week in the old Dexter's New Standard space in the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park ... Over in Longwood, look for another Twistee Treat to open near the intersection of State Road 434 and Highway 17-92. Expect a mid-May opening ... Papasan's Vietnamese Cuisine, "the first Vietnamese restaurant in St. Cloud," has opened at 1358 S. Narcoossee Road ... Patisserie Bon Beurre will open to the public on the second Saturday of every month selling their scrummy croissants, financiers, pains au chocolat, "butter bombs," cookies and more out of their kitchen space at 110 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry. Financier Bistro executive chef Theo Goupil is overseeing baking operations.

NEWS + EVENTS: Chef Hari Pulapaka, formerly of Cress Restaurant in DeLand, will host a fundraiser for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Center at Deltona. The dinner will feature food by John Rivers (4Rivers Smokehouse), Kevin Fonzo (Edible Education Experience), Toni Elkhouri (Cedar’s Cafe), Barry Honan (former alumnus of Le Bernardin), Tonda Corrente (La Femme du Fromage) and chef Pulapaka. Tickets are $100, with proceeds benefiting the World Central Kitchen ... Gold Ox Bao will pop up at GB's Bottle Shop in Ivanhoe Village at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, with scratch-made dumplings, lo mein and pork belly or marinated tofu bao, along with a special offering from Orlando Meats' Eliot Hillis: spicy chicken dumplings with hand-cut noodles.