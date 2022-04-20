VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Jacked Up Vegan food truck has a new permanent home, Detroit-style pizzeria SoDough opens guess where, and Salt + Straw comes to Disney Springs

Plus more Orlando food news

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 1:00 am

Jacked-Up Vegan's new home is the Winter Park Collective on Fairbanks Avenue
Jacked-Up Vegan's new home is the Winter Park Collective on Fairbanks Avenue courtesy photo

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: After five years of food trucking, Jacked Up Vegan, specializing in meatless burgers, barbecue and tacos, has moved into the Winter Park Collective (formerly Wine Barn) at 959 W. Fairbanks Ave. The Winter Park Collective also features Pizza Nova, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria, as well as WPC Osteria, offering a menu of simple Italian fare and an extensive selection of wine ... Look for Sodough Square, the Detroit-style pizzeria by Tin & Taco founder Rob Bair, to soft-open next week at 419 E. Michigan St. ... An outpost of Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice cream shop with a cult following, has opened at Disney Springs ... Ga 2 Go, a Mills 50 soup joint touting a menu of northern Vietnamese street fare, has opened at 1216 E. Colonial Drive. The specialty is mien ga, or chicken soup with mung bean noodles, served in a setting that closely replicates eating on the streets of Hanoi (sans the tuktuks) ...

The Courtesy Bar will shut its downtown locale May 15 and move in next to the Foxtail Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park. Swine & Sons also plans to join the cocktail bar in the renovated space being newly dubbed the "Winter Park Social House." Swine & Sons owners Rhys and Alexia Gawlak will move from their current space inside the Local Butcher & Marketplace and serve Southern fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as small bites at the new Courtesy Bar in a subconcept called BarSwine. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream will also have a space in the building ... Look for New York Bagel & Deli to open a location in the old Subway space at 2008 E. Colonial Drive near Hampton Ave. in Colonialtown ... Anejo Cocina Mexicana will open this week in the old Dexter's New Standard space in the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park ... Over in Longwood, look for another Twistee Treat to open near the intersection of State Road 434 and Highway 17-92. Expect a mid-May opening ... Papasan's Vietnamese Cuisine, "the first Vietnamese restaurant in St. Cloud," has opened at 1358 S. Narcoossee Road ... Patisserie Bon Beurre will open to the public on the second Saturday of every month selling their scrummy croissants, financiers, pains au chocolat, "butter bombs," cookies and more out of their kitchen space at 110 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry. Financier Bistro executive chef Theo Goupil is overseeing baking operations.

NEWS + EVENTS: Chef Hari Pulapaka, formerly of Cress Restaurant in DeLand, will host a fundraiser for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Center at Deltona. The dinner will feature food by John Rivers (4Rivers Smokehouse), Kevin Fonzo (Edible Education Experience), Toni Elkhouri (Cedar’s Cafe), Barry Honan (former alumnus of Le Bernardin), Tonda Corrente (La Femme du Fromage) and chef Pulapaka. Tickets are $100, with proceeds benefiting the World Central Kitchen ... Gold Ox Bao will pop up at GB's Bottle Shop in Ivanhoe Village at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, with scratch-made dumplings, lo mein and pork belly or marinated tofu bao, along with a special offering from Orlando Meats' Eliot Hillis: spicy chicken dumplings with hand-cut noodles.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views

Food + Drink Slideshows

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views

Food + Drink Slideshows

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022
Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views

Trending

Three new seafood-focused concepts coming to Central Florida fine-food hub Plant Street Market this summer

By Faiyaz Kara

Plant Street Market

YH Seafood Clubhouse opens Friday, Orlando's first-ever Sri Lankan restaurant will open this summer, plus more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

YH Seafood Clubhouse opens Friday, serving seafood towers like this one

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

By Faiyaz Kara

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand

By Faiyaz Kara

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand

Also in Food + Drink

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

By Faiyaz Kara

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand

By Faiyaz Kara

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Sushi sticklers and roll fiends alike converge at Ootoya Sushi Lounge in Thornton Park

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

By Faiyaz Kara

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us