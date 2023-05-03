Hot dog? National eating contest qualifier to be held at Kissimmee's Old Town

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe You can eat one, but can you eat 20 hot dogs or more?

May 13 at noon. Attendance is free and

is still open.

Do you have what it takes to compete against battle-hardened hot-dog consuming pros? You can find out in Kissimmee in May.Old Town hosts an international hot dog eating contest — a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier — later this month. Winners from this event will qualify to compete in the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at the iconic flagship restaurant in Coney Island.The hot dog destruction happens at Old Town on Saturday, located at 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway,Show up hungry and ready to put up a fight for a spot in hot dog history.