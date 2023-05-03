Hot dog? National eating contest qualifier to be held at Kissimmee's Old Town

Old Town hosts an international hot dog eating contest — a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier — later this month. Winners from this event will qualify to compete in the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at the iconic flagship restaurant in Coney Island.
The hot dog destruction happens at Old Town on Saturday, located at 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, May 13 at noon. Attendance is free and registration for participants is still open.
Show up hungry and ready to put up a fight for a spot in hot dog history.
Event Details
