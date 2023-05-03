Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Hot dog? National eating contest qualifier to be held at Kissimmee's Old Town

Show up hungry

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge You can eat one, but can you eat 20 hot dogs or more? - Photo via Adobe
Photo via Adobe
You can eat one, but can you eat 20 hot dogs or more?
Do you have what it takes to compete against battle-hardened hot-dog consuming pros? You can find out in Kissimmee in May.

Old Town hosts an international hot dog eating contest — a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier — later this month. Winners from this event will qualify to compete in  the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at the iconic flagship restaurant in Coney Island.

The hot dog destruction happens at Old Town on Saturday, located at 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, May 13 at noon. Attendance is free and registration for participants is still open.

Show up hungry and ready to put up a fight for a spot in hot dog history.

Event Details
International Hot Dog Eating Contest

International Hot Dog Eating Contest

Sat., May 13, 12 p.m.

Old Town 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee South


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Conveyor belt sushi bar Kura Sushi plots second Orlando location

By Matthew Moyer

Kura Sushi plots Orlando expansion.

Orlandoans in the know are going ga-ga over the Dough Show's Egyptian pies, shawarma and kebabs

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlandoans in the know are going ga-ga over the Dough Show's Egyptian pies, shawarma and kebabs

See (and bite?) the world's largest Cuban sandwich in Kissimmee on Sunday

By Jessica Bryce Young

No salami, pls

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Also in Food + Drink

Orlandoans in the know are going ga-ga over the Dough Show's Egyptian pies, shawarma and kebabs

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlandoans in the know are going ga-ga over the Dough Show's Egyptian pies, shawarma and kebabs

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

By Faiyaz Kara

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us