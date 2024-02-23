Here's how to score a free burger from Orlando's new Fatburger

click to enlarge
Photo via Fatburger/Facebook
Orlando welcomed its very first Fatburger location this week, and the chain wants to celebrate by giving away burgers to a lucky few.
The Los Angeles-based fast food joint made its Orlando debut Feb. 22 at 1713 Future Way in Celebration. It's only the second location to open in Florida (the first was in Tampa) since the company announced plans to set up shop along the East Coast back in 2022
Fatburger's brand-new Orlando(ish) location will host a grand opening event March 2 during normal business hours. And to win over its Central Florida patrons, the restaurant's first 100 customers will receive a free Original Fatburger.
And for those who don't make the cut, the restaurant will also be giving away free fries with any purchase throughout the day.
Predominantly located on the West Coast, Fatburger is known for its classic burgers, chili cheese dogs, and loving lyrical mentions from icons like Ice Cube, Notorious B.I.G. and the Beastie Boys.
The chain is owned by FAT (Fresh, Authentic, Tasty) Brands Inc., the same company that owns chains Hurricane Grill & Wings, Twin Peaks and Fazoli’s.
