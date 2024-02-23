Here's how to score a free burger from Orlando's new Fatburger

The restaurant will give away Original Fatburgers during a grand opening event

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 3:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Here's how to score a free burger from Orlando's new Fatburger
Photo via Fatburger/Facebook
Orlando welcomed its very first Fatburger location this week, and the chain wants to celebrate by giving away burgers to a lucky few.

The Los Angeles-based fast food joint made its Orlando debut Feb. 22 at 1713 Future Way in Celebration. It's only the second location to open in Florida (the first was in Tampa) since the company announced plans to set up shop along the East Coast back in 2022.

Fatburger's brand-new Orlando(ish) location will host a grand opening event March 2 during normal business hours. And to win over its Central Florida patrons, the restaurant's first 100 customers will receive a free Original Fatburger.

And for those who don't make the cut, the restaurant will also be giving away free fries with any purchase throughout the day.

Predominantly located on the West Coast, Fatburger is known for its classic burgers, chili cheese dogs, and loving lyrical mentions from icons like Ice Cube, Notorious B.I.G. and the Beastie Boys.

The chain is owned by FAT (Fresh, Authentic, Tasty) Brands Inc., the same company that owns chains Hurricane Grill & Wings, Twin Peaks and Fazoli’s.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Los Angeles chain Fatburger opens first Orlando location this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Los Angeles chain Fatburger opens first Orlando location this week

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

By Faiyaz Kara

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Japanese concept Sorekara to finally open in Baldwin Park in March

By Alexandra Sullivan

Japanese concept Sorekara to finally open in Baldwin Park in March

Also in Food + Drink

Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

By Faiyaz Kara

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

Eet by Maneet Chauhan won't offend finicky tourists with its Disney-approved 'modern' Indian fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Maneet Chauhan's Indian food at Disney Springs plays by the mouse rules

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

By Faiyaz Kara

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us