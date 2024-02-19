Los Angeles chain Fatburger opens first Orlando location this week

click to enlarge
Loved by West Coast pop culture icons and fast foodies alike, Los Angeles-based eatery Fatburger is making its Orlando debut this week.
The burger chain opens its very first Orlando location at 1713 Future Way in Celebration Thursday, Feb. 22, according to the restaurant's social media
Fatburger first announced its plans to make it out east back in 2022
, with a plan for 10 new Florida locations over the next six years. So far, just one Florida location has opened (in Tampa).
Predominantly located on the West Coast, Fatburger is known for its classic burgers, chili cheese dogs and loving lyrical mentions from icons like Ice Cube, Notorious B.I.G. and the Beastie Boys.
The chain is owned by FAT (Fresh, Authentic, Tasty) Brands Inc., the same company that owns chains Hurricane Grill & Wings, Twin Peaks and Fazoli’s. Orlando's Fatburger locations will be co-branded with quick-service wing chain Buffalo's Express, so wings will be on offer as well.
