H Mart's upcoming Orlando location is expected to begin construction this fall

click to enlarge
Photo via Adobe
Construction is expected to start on H Mart's first Orlando location this fall
New Jersey-based Korean grocery store H Mart is opening its first Florida location in Orlando, and construction is expected to start in the fall.
It’s been two years
since the announcement of H Mart coming to Orlando and there's been little news since a flurry of reports in July. Construction Journal
revealed July 18 that construction is expected to start in September, Orlando Business Journal
reports.
A year ago, H Mart filed a request with Orange Country officials to start transitioning the building into the grocery store but no progress was made, also per OBJ
.
H Mart is the biggest Asian supermarket chain in the country, offering up a myriad of fresh produce, fresh fish and seafood, noodles of every stripe, kimchi and other fermented vegetables, rice cakes, marinated meats, teas as far as the eye can see, and the obligatory "much more."
The company started in 1982 with just one store. Now, there are nearly 100 stores across the United States.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed