Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

Celebrity chef and Food Network icon Guy Fieri's restaurant Chicken Guy! is facing eviction over unpaid rent at its Winter Park location, according to court records.
According to records, the restaurant is accused of breaching its contract and owing its landlord $38,507.72 in overdue rent, interest and late fees. A three-day notice was issued Feb. 15 ordering Chicken Guy! to pay rent or give up possession of the premises. The landlord issued the same notice again March 4, before filing an eviction notice in Orange County court.
Chicken Guy! opened in Winter Park at 818 S. Orlando Ave. in 2021, joining the only other Central Florida location in Disney Springs. The two other Florida locations are in Miami and Wesley Chapel.
