New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

'This must be what eating firecrackers is like'

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 9:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
Photo by Rob Bartlett

'There really aren't any good Chinese restaurants in Winter Park," Joyce Cai said to me last March as rationale to bring her Sichuan restaurant, Chuan Fu, into the Ravaudage complex. The provocative declaration was made in a swaggering, shot-calling sort of moment, but seven months later, the undaunted restaurateur lent the city a stylish, modern counterpart to Mills 50's Chuan Lu Garden. There are now Japandi flourishes here and splashes of Hollywood Regency there in the old Orlando Meats space, but the dishes at Chuan Fu (translation: "Sichuan House") are pure glam.

Location Details

Chuan Fu

1035 N. Orlando Ave., Suite 105 Winter Park Area

321-972-3606

www.chuanfuorlando.com

In my half-dozen or so visits to this licker-tickling mecca for peppercorn junkies, I've joyfully burned through my wallet and a good portion of my intestines gorging on Sichuan classics like liang fen ($8.99), jelly noodle blocks made from mung bean starch slathered in chili sauce, and sliced beef and ox tongue ($12.99), a dish that's served cold but is hot to its core.

"This must be what eating firecrackers is like," says a woman to her companion within earshot of my table. She's apprehensively chop-sticking la zi chicken ($16.99), the classic from Chongqing that's sometimes referred to as "firecracker chicken," into her gob. The brazen tossing of dried red chilies, aromatics, peanuts and, of course, Sichuan peppercorns is identical to the version served at Chuan Lu Garden and is a must-order for the initiated and uninitiated alike. Another Chongqing specialty, fried wheat noodles gleaming in chili oil and stained with a powder of crushed peppercorns and a soy-based sauce ($15.99; $11.99 lunch portion), is often eaten for breakfast in the city of 30 million people. For me, it's become a lunchtime favorite.

click to enlarge New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
Photo by Rob Bartlett
click to enlarge New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
Photo by Rob Bartlett

"All the sauces are house-made 'special sauces,'" Cai says. "The way to make each sauce is not fixed but is left to the preference of each chef, who can use up to 20 ingredients to produce the sauces. Chefs love to show their creative side by making their sauces unique."

This approach, evidently, also applies to Chuan Fu's broths. I've had an igniting bowl of shuizhu beef with hot chili oil at Chuan Lu Garden, and a bowl of shuizhu fish with hot chili oil ($21.99) at Chuan Fu. The differences aren't stark — the deep-crimson broth appeared a bit thicker at Chuan Fu than at Chuan Lu, but I'm ordering both every time no matter what. Plus, it's ideal for sharing, which is something I didn't do when burying my face in a bowl of "rattan pepper sliced fatty beef" ($22.99). The pliant chew of the boiled beef was a bit of a revelation, but the lake of fire in this bowl burned in the most wicked way. Tien tsin peppers and chopped jalapeños lit the flame, while rattan pepper — which are green Sichuan peppercorns — stoked it. The wee little mines have an even greater tongue-numbing effect than their mature counterparts. When I finished the soupy dish all in one sitting, I felt like I had just licked a frozen pole.

But to reduce Sichuan cuisine solely to its infernal, numbing, mala-induced effects would be to undervalue one of China's great cuisines. Chuan Fu's crispy, marrow-filled pork knuckle ($26.99) and crispy duck ($28.99), for example, embody the very essence of xian, the Chinese equivalent of umami. And while both knuck and duck were served with sweet chili sauce and crushed red pepper, neither were necessary for a proper enjoyable gnaw. The broth in the stewed beef brisket with tomato ($18.99) elicited the sort of grunts and whoops anyone conjugated for more than 10 years would appreciate. A tableside serving of sizzling beef ($18.99) came with a sauce that leaned toward the sweet (in a good way), while the lemon chicken ($16.99) came with a sauce that leaned toward the sweet (in a bad way) — this thing was like chicken candy, with a funnel cake vibe.

click to enlarge New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
Photo by Rob Bartlett
click to enlarge New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
Photo by Rob Bartlett
click to enlarge New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
Photo by Rob Bartlett

At times, Chuan Fu can seem as harried and frenzied as the state fair, but servers pick up the pace and maintain their composure through it all. You may even have four people tending to your needs, as we did one evening. The server clearing our table suggested we end with "Sichuan brown sugar glutinous rice cake" ($9.99) before heading out. It was every bit the filling ending we'd thought it be and, yeah, we polished off all 10 sugary pieces to our surprise.

No good Chinese restaurants in Winter Park? Well, not anymore.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Reviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lazy Moon Maitland to open in April, another Orlando Bubbakoo's Burritos, and bye-bye to World Famous House of Mac

By Faiyaz Kara

"After many many months, we’ve reached the final leg of the buildout journey ... Our contractor’s schedule has the site finished in 9 weeks," Lazy Moon writes.

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park (2)

Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

By Chelsea Zukowski

Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

Also in Food + Drink

Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park (2)

Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

By Chelsea Zukowski

Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

New cocktails, cakes and chocolate-covered Valentine's Day menu items at Disney World

By Chelsea Zukowski

New cocktails, cakes and chocolate-covered Valentine's Day menu items at Disney World

Black Bean Deli to open third Orlando-area location

By Chloe Greenberg

Black Bean Deli to open third Orlando-area location
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us