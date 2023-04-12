Finally, Something to Wine About in Conway

click to enlarge
Conway just got a little cheesier, in the best possible way. Longtime neighborhood residents Gwen Cooper and Christopher Sorrentino have opend Formaggio & Friends, a gourmet market that features an expertly curated selection of cheeses and wines.
Formaggio & Friends (4745 S. Orange Ave.) features cut cheese, charcuterie, and an extensive, multinational wine program highlighting Italy and the United States. The shop is also stocked with all the accoutrements for customers to create their own charcuterie boards at home for parties. There’s also the option of enjoying a cheese board to enjoy in the market, an impulse which the staff will be happy to indulge.
Cooper and Sorrentino have sited their market in the Edgewood/Conway neighborhood, where they’ve lived for more than 30 years. Both have worked for industry leaders in hospitality for most of that time, and they’ve traveled extensively throughout the United States and Great Britain to explore locally made wine, beer, cheese, and other market items. With Formaggio and Friends, they bring that expertise to the new friends and guests who visit the market.
“We love sharing stories of our travels with our guests, especially the experiences and new products we’ve found along the way,” says Cooper. “But living the lifestyle of cheese and wine is more enjoyable with friends and family.” Sorrentino agrees, saying that “all good conversation starts at the community table, and so we’re excited to invite everyone to join us at our table at Formaggio & Friends.”
Ultimately, the journey of discovery continues across the table, where both producers and consumers join the conversation, demystifying fancy foods and wines. “Through exploring seasonal, small-batch cheeses and discovering less-explored wine regions in the U.S. and around the world, we can all aspire towards being a global citizen. It’s all just produce in the end, no matter how long the journey is from the farm to your table,” says Cooper.
In addition to cheese, wine, and charcuterie, the market also carries local craft beer and a variety of local market items. Consulting for home wine cellars, menu planning, and pairing are additional services Cooper and Sorrentino plan to offer. Their staff are also more than happy to assist guests in locating hard-to-find specialty pantry items.
