Dizzy Donuts won't be opening in College Park after all

Pizza Bruno Orlando owner Bruno Zacchini hangs up his dunker dreams ... for now

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 7:04 am

Dizzy Donuts
Craig Kaye
Dizzy Donuts
This bit of news will likely leave a donut-sized hole in your heart.

Dizzy Donuts, the made-to-order cake donut joint by Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini we told you about last year, will no longer open in College Park.

"We decided to let the project go," says Zacchini. "There were too many issues with the contractors and the city and it became apparent it was getting out of hand."

Dizzy Donuts was to have tapped into Zacchini's love of hot, fried-to-order cake donuts of the sort he indulged in at Browns Restaurant and other joints on the Jersey shore. That said, there's a possibility Zacchini will resuscitate the concept in the future if he finds "the right space."

If there's anyone out there who knows of an 1,100-square-foot space with a hood, let Zacchini know.

In other donut-related news, Shipley Do-Nuts, the Houston-based shop specializing in handcrafted donuts, kolaches and other fried dough goodies, opened yesterday at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd. near Curry Ford Road.
