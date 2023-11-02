Disney’s Jollywood Nights menu includes Christmas Gertie cookies, Kermit shake, Hollywood glam cocktails

Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios kicks off Saturday, Nov. 11, and runs select nights through Dec. 20. It’s a separate ticket event similar to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.
But Jollywood Nights seems like it’s going for a more elevated affair by turning the Hollywood Brown Derby into a jazz club and hosting a Twilight Soiree in the courtyard of the Hollywood Tower Hotel.
The party’s new menus, which Disney dropped last week, also seem to be going for a swanky but still Disney-fied vibe.
Holiday Fiesta en la Calle at ABC Commissary: Commissary Lane turns into a celebration of Latin holiday traditions with decor and festive tunes.
- Chicken empanadas with street corn: Served with street corn salad topped with chili peppers, lime and cotija cheese.
- Yuca con chicharrón: Fried pork belly, yuca, red pickled onions and chili pepper-lime season with a yellow pepper aioli.
- Mushroom taco: Chili-roasted mixed mushrooms, avocado crema, baby gem lettuce, garnished with sliced radish.
- Birria taco: Shredded short rib and Monterey jack cheese served with beef consommé for dipping.
- Templeque: Coconut rice pudding with caramel rum sauce and cinnamon.
- Mexican hot cocoa cheesecake: Spiced chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate cookie base, topped with vanilla whipped cream and cocoa powder with a chocolate handle.
- Mangonada: Frozen mango beverage with mango-chili pepper-lime sauce and chili pepper-lime seasoning on top (non-alcoholic).
- Zero-proof pina colada: Lyre’s spiced cane "spirit," coconut, pineapple and lime.
- Oaxaca old-fashioned: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave nectar, Mexican chocolate and orange bitters.
- Tuna ceviche: Marinated ahi tun, pico de gallo, avocado cream and cilantro
- Charcuterie cup: Manchego, chorizo, serrano ham, pickled vegetables, olives and toasted focaccia.
- Beer margarita: Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur and lime juice, topped with Scrimshaw Pilsner over ice.
- Spicy pimento-kimchi dip: Topped with chives and served with house-made wonton chips.
- Roasted eggplant dip: Topped with chives and served with warm pita bread.
- Poutine tots: Topped with gravy, brisket, mozzarella curds and chives.
- Christmas tree cookie stack: Vanilla cookies filled with pistachio buttercream, cranberry and raspberry jam topped with sprinkles and a yellow candy star.
- Sandy Claws hot cocoa: The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired dark chocolate hot cocoa topped with cherry whipped cream.
- Naughty or nice: Crown Royal Whisky and ginger mixed with orange, cranberry and grapefruit juices, topped with fresh cranberries.
- Spicy Korean chicken funnel cake: Spicy Korean fried chicken with pickled vegetables on a mini funnel cake.
- Brisket reuben funnel cake: Beef brisket and sauerkraut slaw, topped with thousand island dressing and served on a mini funnel cake.
- S’mores funnel cake: Giant roasted marshmallow with chocolate and marshmallow sauce, topped with chocolate curls and cinnamon cereal served on a mini funnel cake.
- Samuel Adams Winter Lager: Spiced with cinnamon, ginger and orange peel.
- Holiday turkey popover: Roasted turkey and mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry chutney and chives in a house-made popover.
- “Just the Sides” popover: Macaroni and cheese and savory collard greens with ham and cornbread crumbs served in a house-made popover.
- PB&J doughnut: Glazed doughnut with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly dipped in dark chocolate and topped with crushed salt and vinegar chips.
- Kermit’s frozen banana bliss: Frozen banana and white chocolate with caramel swirls and topped with matcha whipped cream and sprinkles.
- Mistletoe martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur mixed with cranberry juice, topped with fresh cranberries and mint leaves.
- Christmas Gertie cookie: Shaped like the iconic Hollywood Studios dinosaur, the sugar cookie has mint green icing and is available with mint soft-serve.
- Buffalo chicken spring rolls: Fried spring rolls with jalapeño-ranch dipping sauce and fried rice noodles.
- Frozone’s snowball macaroons: Coconut macaroons drizzled with blue vanilla frosting and topped with white snowflake sprinkles.
- Spiced apple cider (non-alcoholic): Apple cider and cinnamon with an apple chip garnish.
- Zero-proof apple cider: Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, apple cider, Angostura Bitters and cinnamon, topped with an apple chip and cinnamon rim.
- In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices and cinnamon.
- Meatball and polenta: Giant meatball with marinara and cheese polenta.
- Olive and goat cheese flatbread: Olive oil-toasted flatbread, goat cheese, rustic olive and tomato spread, balsamic glaze and lemon watercress.
- Antipasto flatbread: Fresh mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, country ham, olives, peppers, onions, pepperoncini and marinara.
- Tiramisu puff: Sweet and savory with flavors of espresso, chocolate and coffee-infused custard and mascarpone cream.
- The 5th Dimension Royale: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, lime juice, topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut and garnished with a dehydrated blood orange wheel.
- Twilight Daiquiri: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, a splash of shimmer.
- Sparkling pomegranate apple cider: Pomegranate green tea with sparkling apple cide and pomegranate seeds.
- Ornament mousse: Dark chocolate cherry mousse
- Plant-based gingerbread bites
- Zero-proof gingerbread spritzer: Lyre’s Spiced Cane Spirit, gingerbread syrup, club soda, garnished with a gingerbread bite.
- Sugar cookie martini: Stoli Vanil Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur, DiSaronno Originale Liqueur, mixed with milk and sugar in a sprinkle-rimmed glass with a sugar cookie garnish.
- Oyster Rockefeller: With spinach foam, shaved parmesan, rocoto pepper relish and salmon caviar.
- Crispy duck drumettes: With spicy orange glaze, carrots and kumquats.
- Charcuterie: House-made cured meats and accompaniments, blue cheese mousse and toasted sourdough.
- Shrimp cocktail: With classic cocktail sauce, citrus pearls and avocado mousse.
- Derby slider: Bison and pork belly blend, taleggio cheese sauce and fig stout jam.
- Tuna carpaccio: Mezcal pickled vegetables, salsa macha and avocado crema.
- Pork belly bao: Korean BBQ with cucumber slaw and soy vinaigrette.
- Tofu bao: Seared tofu, cucumber slaw and soy vinaigrette.
- Tinseltown Tini: Cold brew coffee topped with Kahlua, Grey Goose Vodka, light cream and whipped cream with cocoa (available near The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror).
- Round ’Em Up Latte: Espresso, cookie butter syrup, dulce de leche sauce and milk, topped with whipped cream, animal crackers and sprinkles (available hot or iced at the location in Toy Story land).
