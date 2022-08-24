ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 1:00 am

CrunCheese has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center - Photo courtesy CrunCheese/Facebook
Photo courtesy CrunCheese/Facebook
CrunCheese has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50. In addition to the namesake noodles, expect Taiwanese beef noodle soup, chicken ramen, roasted lobster garlic noodles and wok noodles … El Potro Mexican Grill & Bar has opened inside the Belle Isle Shopping Center on South Conway Road … 4 Rivers Smokehouse has opened in SoDo at 3200 S. Orange Ave. featuring the brand’s first-ever double drive-through … MyLounge, a swanky new Turkish restaurant and lounge, opened Aug. 22 at the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips … Paris Baguette, the Korean chain with more than 4,000 locations worldwide, will give the Glass Knife a run for its money when it opens across the street in the Palm Hills development in Winter Park later this year. Look for another Paris Baguette to open in Winter Garden at 15996 New Independence Parkway … Look for food truck op St. Vic’s Smoke Shack to open a permanent space in the College Park/Packing District corridor later this year … FrappeStar Coffee has opened next to BurgerFi at 552 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park … Days after Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker departed Orlando Meats to focus on Red Panda Noodle, the Winter Park butcher shop and eatery closed.

NEWS + EVENTS: Like the East Colonial Drive location, Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake will undergo a phased expansion starting later this year. The sushi hotspot will expand into the space next door, increase its sushi bar and liquor bar seating, and enclose the patio area … The Wellborn has been given a makeover, including its food and cocktail offerings. The small plate and pinchos-style menu is now reflective of a Floribbean vibe (à la Broken Shaker in Miami) … Cow & Cheese, a smashburger concept from Kwame Boakye, pops up inside Chicken Fire on East Colonial Drive every Tuesday at 6 p.m. … The Great Irish Hooley Music Fest celebrates its 10th year Sept. 2-5 at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs … The Dinner Party Project celebrates its 8th anniversary Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at CityArts downtown. The special dinner includes a cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, starter, entrée, wine, dessert and coffee. Cost is $162.95.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

