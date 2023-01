Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location

Photo courtesy Portillo's/Facebook Portillo's has opened in Kissimmee

Portillo's this week opened their second location in the greater Orlando area.On Tuesday, the Chicago-style hot dog chain debuted their new outpost on 8041 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway , across the street from Margaritaville Resort and a stone's throw from Walt Disney World.Portillo's first Orlando-area restaurant, in Lake Buena Vista at the Village at O-Town West, had a bit of a troubled birth before opening in June of 2021, but this new one seems to be status quo as of this writing.Portillo's has made their reputation serving up Italian beef, Chicago-style hot dogs, cheese fries and the notorious chocolate cake shake. Back in 2021, the buzz was that Portillo's second local location would be on I-Drive , but that appears to have not panned out.This new Portillo's features a double drive-through line, seating to accommodate roughly 300 and a garage-themed interior