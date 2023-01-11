Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location

Photo courtesy Portillo's/Facebook
Portillo's has opened in Kissimmee
Portillo's this week opened their second location in the greater Orlando area.
On Tuesday, the Chicago-style hot dog chain debuted their new outpost
on 8041 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
, across the street from Margaritaville Resort and a stone's throw from Walt Disney World.
Portillo's first Orlando-area restaurant, in Lake Buena Vista at the Village at O-Town West, had a bit of a troubled birth
before opening in June of 2021, but this new one seems to be status quo as of this writing.
Portillo's has made their reputation serving up Italian beef, Chicago-style hot dogs, cheese fries and the notorious chocolate cake shake. Back in 2021, the buzz was that Portillo's second local location would be on I-Drive
, but that appears to have not panned out.
This new Portillo's features a double drive-through line, seating to accommodate roughly 300 and a garage-themed interior
.
