Barbecue-pizza mashup Pigzza finally opens; Melt Brownie will offer four flavors of artisanal brownies each week; SoDo After Dark on Saturday

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:

A classy, mid-modish craft cocktail bar and vinyl hi-fi listening room called Proper has opened downtown at 112 S. Orange Ave. Expect curated quaffs to go with those curated sounds ... After a $2.2 million renovation, Pigzza mdash; the barbecue-pizza mashup by Pig Floyd's Thomas Ward — has finally opened at 1050 N. Mills Ave. Pigzza offers pies with a sourdough crust, Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes and Grande cheese. The 70-seat restaurant is a full-service, sit-down operation with a full liquor program and a 40-seat outdoor patio. Yes, those cool garage doors do open ... Look for Atlanta-based chain Masti Fun Indian Street Eats to open at the Hollywood Plaza Garage on International Drive later this year ... V's Diner, specializing in 100 percent vegan diner classics (think burgers, gyros, cheesesteaks) is poised to open next month at 908 State Road 436 in Casselberry ... Over-the-top comfort chain Hash House A Go Go will open a second area location next month, at Flamingo Crossings Town Center in Winter Garden ... Melt Brownie, offering four unique flavors of artisanal brownies each week, will open this June in the former Sourdough Bread House space at 110 N. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. Expect flavors like churro, birthday cake and chocolate Oreo.

NEWS+EVENTS:

The 5th annual SoDo After Dark kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at RockPit Brewing. The Parking Lot Party will feature plenty of craft beer, craft cocktails and a sneak peek into Rockpit's forthcoming craft distillery. Food will be provided by Royal T Tapas, Chill In Tacos, Cecil's BBQ and more. Cost is $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets ... Through April 30, Jaleo at Disney Springs celebrates Spain's national cocktail with the Gin & Tonic festival. Five specialty cocktails along with a selection of specialty tapas, including croquetas de pollo and buñuelos de bacalao, will be offered ... The Hampton Social on I-Drive hosts "Run for the Rosés" on Kentucky Derby Day, May 6. The restaurant will offer $10 rosé mint juleps from 3-6 p.m., along with live music, raffles and contests ... If you're a BDSM enthusiast with a sweet tooth, you may be interested in trying Better Than Sex's latest dessert creation — the Berry Bondage. With 20 layers of crepes, raspberries and Callebaut white chocolate, the sultry dessert promises to hold you captive. Between you, me and the bedpost, it's so good, you may need to be restrained.