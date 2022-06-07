VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Bad As's Burgers opening this summer in Orlando's Curry Ford West neighborhood

John Collazo, the gregarious owner of Bad As's Sandwiches, is getting into the burger game.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 1:52 am

click to enlarge Ground Australian wagyu sirloin burger - BAD AS'S SANDWICH
Bad As's Sandwich
Ground Australian wagyu sirloin burger

John Collazo, the gregarious owner of Bad As's Sandwiches who wowed us with his boffo creations, is getting into the burger game.

Bad As's Burgers will open next month in the space recently vacated by Kathi Rolls at 4205 Curry Ford Road, and will take a high-end approach to burgerdom by using Australian Wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole wheat buns for its signature and build-your-own burgers.

In addition, Collazo says that hand-cut french fries (fried in beef tallow and dusted with a house blend seasoning), house-made soft-serve ice cream, shakes (for kids and adults alike) and "nostalgic" hand pies will set his throwback burger joint apart from the others.

Prices will start at $11.95 and include fries and a drink.

"We're going to educate people about Australian wagyu," says Collazo, "and make this incredible product accessible to the masses."

For the latest, follow Bad As's Burgers (Instagram | Web).

click to enlarge 279313595_160821843019869_1555909943283913818_n.jpg



Faiyaz Kara

