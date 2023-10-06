Winter Park celebrates its 50th annual Autumn Art Festival this weekend

Nifty fifty

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 1:05 pm

click to enlarge Winter Park celebrates its 50th annual Autumn Art Festival this weekend
Photo via Winter Park Autumn Art Festival/Facebook
Winter Park’s annual Autumn Art Festival celebrates 50 years of local arts and artists this weekend.

The festival happens Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, in Central Park, showcasing the work of more than 180 Orlando and Florida artists from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local artists who work with mediums like ceramics, digital art, fine crafts, jewelry, sculptures, fiber and more will fill the sidewalks of Central Park with delicately crafted goods. 

While attendees browse from booth to booth, they can enjoy food and beverages from more than 10 local vendors, including a Beer Garden offering $6 drinks.

Patron Packages and VIP Experiences are available for purchase, but the family-friendly festival is free to attend.
Event Details
50th Annual Autumn Art Festival

Sat., Oct. 7, 9 a.m. and Sun., Oct. 8, 9 a.m.

Central Park, Winter Park North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

