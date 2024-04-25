BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

'Garden of Eden' dinner show brings alternative drag to Winter Park's The Heavy

Plant shopping, Cholo Dogs and drag — a perfect traditional Sunday.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Garden of Eden drag and dinner showcase happens at The Heavy this weekend
Courtesy photo
Garden of Eden drag and dinner showcase happens at The Heavy this weekend

A meal and a drag show is a time-honored tradition; locally you can partake at the likes of Hamburger Mary's, Hammered Lamb and Island Time, among other worthies. We're spotlighting this one because it's — to our knowledge — the first time that a drag show is happening at the truly charming Winter Park plant emporium The Heavy.

The aptly named Garden of Eden features vendors serving up food and drinks in the charming ambience of The Heavy, along with a slate of creative alt-drag performers doing two sets. You can sample sips and bites from the likes of Cholo Dogs, Kraken's Drowned Nuts, Hanalei shaved ice, the Will's Pub mobile bar and more. (Sidebar: Cholo Dogs and performance-art adjacent drag in the same building? Pinch us.)

Performers set for the evening include hostess and promising newcomer Eden Heartz, Amnesia Effect, Davi Oddity, E and Reb3l.

Is this Orlando drag's Plantasia moment? Yes.

6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, The Heavy.

Matthew Moyer

