Autumn edition of the Faire of the Dog neighborhood market takes over swathes of Mills 50

Photo courtesy Faire of the Dog/Facebook Now that's 'Fare' of the Dog! Sushi & Seoul will be posted up the market this weekend

Location Details Mills 50 Main Street District 320 N. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando Mills 50 775-573-8864 2 articles

So far the only real marker of the change in seasons this “autumn” (and that word will fly away on those air quotes here in Florida like a particularly haunted bat) has been a crop of promising fall markets. And that’s just fine!To that end, Faire of the Dog returns to Mills 50 with a spooky season-adjacent event featuring plenty of local artists and artisans sprawled around and throughout Will’s Pub, Lil Indie’s and Wally’s.The sale kicks off at noon. Just a few of the 50-plus participating vendors this time are Lover Girl Goods, Folksy Love, Rockstar Ceramics, Sushi & Seoul and One Sun Farm & Apothecary.Also bring dollar bills and dog-related supplies to be entered into a raffle with the coveted prize of bar tabs — it all benefits the Pet Alliance of Orlando.