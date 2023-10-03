Autumn edition of the Faire of the Dog neighborhood market takes over swathes of Mills 50

To that end, Faire of the Dog returns to Mills 50 with a spooky season-adjacent event featuring plenty of local artists and artisans sprawled around and throughout Will’s Pub, Lil Indie’s and Wally’s.
The sale kicks off at noon. Just a few of the 50-plus participating vendors this time are Lover Girl Goods, Folksy Love, Rockstar Ceramics, Sushi & Seoul and One Sun Farm & Apothecary.
Also bring dollar bills and dog-related supplies to be entered into a raffle with the coveted prize of bar tabs — it all benefits the Pet Alliance of Orlando.
