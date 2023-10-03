Autumn edition of the Faire of the Dog neighborhood market takes over swathes of Mills 50

(Trick or) treat yourself

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 5:01 pm

Now that's 'Fare' of the Dog! Sushi & Seoul will be posted up the market this weekend
Photo courtesy Faire of the Dog/Facebook
Now that's 'Fare' of the Dog! Sushi & Seoul will be posted up the market this weekend
So far the only real marker of the change in seasons this “autumn” (and that word will fly away on those air quotes here in Florida like a particularly haunted bat) has been a crop of promising fall markets. And that’s just fine!

To that end, Faire of the Dog returns to Mills 50 with a spooky season-adjacent event featuring plenty of local artists and artisans sprawled around and throughout Will’s Pub, Lil Indie’s and Wally’s.

The sale kicks off at noon. Just a few of the 50-plus participating vendors this time are Lover Girl Goods, Folksy Love, Rockstar Ceramics, Sushi & Seoul and One Sun Farm & Apothecary.

Also bring dollar bills and dog-related supplies to be entered into a raffle with the coveted prize of bar tabs — it all benefits the Pet Alliance of Orlando.

Event Details
Faire of the Dog

Faire of the Dog

Sun., Oct. 8, 12 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Mills 50 Main Street District

320 N. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando Mills 50

775-573-8864

2 articles


