Whiskey Business, Orlando's premier whiskey appreciation event, rescheduled to September

Worth waiting for!

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge Whiskey Bueinss will now happen in September
Whiskey Bueinss will now happen in September
Orlando Weekly's upcoming booze-filled February event Whiskey Business has been postponed and will now happen in September.

Due to renovation delays at our hosting venue the Plaza Live — you can't rush these things! — Whiskey Business is now set for Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Though we're sad to have to wait a few more months, we're just as excited to see all the big changes at the Plaza Live and offer up unlimited whiskey samples and mixed drinks from a bevy of distillers and vendors, as well as free food and live entertainment.

For current ticket holders, your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date. However, if the rescheduled date doesn't work out for you, email [email protected] to request a refund no later than Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. If you had not yet grabbed a ticket, don't worry — tickets go back on sale this summer.

For more information on the event, stay tuned to the Whiskey Business website.
click to enlarge Folks enjoying Whiskey Business in 2023 - Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Folks enjoying Whiskey Business in 2023

Event Details
Whiskey Business

Whiskey Business

Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$45-$75
Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

47 events 203 articles
The Plaza Live

