Whiskey Business, Orlando's premier whiskey appreciation event, rescheduled to September

Due to renovation delays at our hosting venue the Plaza Live — you can't rush these things! — Whiskey Business is now set for Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Though we're sad to have to wait a few more months, we're just as excited to see all the big changes at the Plaza Live and offer up unlimited whiskey samples and mixed drinks from a bevy of distillers and vendors, as well as free food and live entertainment.
For current ticket holders, your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date. However, if the rescheduled date doesn't work out for you, email [email protected] to request a refund no later than Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. If you had not yet grabbed a ticket, don't worry — tickets go back on sale this summer.
For more information on the event, stay tuned to the Whiskey Business website.
