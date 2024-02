Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

Location Details Universal Studios Florida 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-363-8000 www.universalorlando.com

Sweet & savory gouda & onion waffle: warm crystallized-sugar waffle, smoked gouda, beer-braised onions and Black Forest ham

Cookie butter liege waffle: warm crystallized-sugar waffle topped with cookie butter, whipped topping and Biscoff cookies

Shrimp moqueca: shrimp and coconut cream stew, micro cilantro and white rice Pão de queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

Brigadeiros: A Brazilian classic of chocolate with condensed milk and Mardi Gras sprinkles

Mango Caipirinha: Piras 51 Cachaça, Bols orange curaçao, lime juice, simple syrup, mango juice, mango purée, fresh mint and a lime wedge

Candied bacon & onion poutine: candied bacon spiced curly fries with caramelized onion gravy, cheese curds, spiced maple bacon and parsley

Vegan wild mushroom poutine: seasoned curly fries with vegan cheddar, mushroom gravy and truffle oil

Fire Cider: Fireball cinnamon whiskey, apple cider and a cinnamon stick

Szechuan noodle salad: spicy cold noodles with cucumbers, peanuts, cilantro and scallions

Spicy smashed cucumbers: with peanuts, cilantro and scallions

Potstickers: pork potstickers with black vinegar and chili oil dipping sauce

Hong Kong Boba Tea: oolong milk tea over ice with coffee boba and salted cheese foam

Colombian burger: with Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple cabbage slaw, cilantro garlic sauce and potato sticks

Arepa de choclo: sweet corn cake filled with cheese and grilled with honey butter

Oblea: crispy wafer filled with dulce de leche and strawberries

Aguardiente Punch: Cumbe Aguardiente, lime juice, simple syrup, blackberry concentrate and berry gummies

Bananas Foster crème brûlée crepe: banana caramel, vanilla cream, fresh bananas, whipped topping and brûlée sugar

Grand Framboise slush: a mélange of Grey Goose vodka, Gabriel Boudier Créme de Framboise, raspberry purée and white chocolate syrup

Chicken schnitzel: fried chicken thigh cutlets with mustard and lemon wedge

Currywurst: crispy skin German bratwurst sliced and topped with spicy curry ketchup

Käsespätzle: cheese spätzle topped with crispy onions

Bavarian pretzel with obatzda: warm pretzel with Bavarian beer cheese dip

Mutzen: fried lemon-vanilla fritters with powdered sugar

Roman suppli: mozzarella and provolone filled risotto with vodka sauce and roasted red pepper aioli

Zabaglione with berries: Frangelico anglaise with mixed berries and topped with roasted hazelnuts

Aperol spritz sorbet: Aperol aperitivo with blood orange sorbet

Chilaquiles verdes: tortillas topped with chile-braised shredded chicken, salsa verde, cilantro onion mix with lime crema and cotijia cheese

Quesabirria: birria beef in a corn tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, Oaxaca cheese and served with birria broth

Churro loops and chocolate: cinnamon sugar churro loops with Mexican chocolate dipping sauce

Beignets: sweet fried pastry with powdered sugar

King Cake mini: traditional king cake with cinnamon swirl icing, Mardi Gras sprinkles and a Mardi Gras baby

Crawfish Étouffée: creamy crawfish and vegetable stew over white rice

Chicken and andouille jambalaya: mixed rice with andouille sausage, blackened chicken, peppers and tomatoes

Fried green tomato po’boy: flash-fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles and Cajun remoulade and served with Cajun kettle chips

Shrimp gumbo: stew of trinity, shrimp and andouille and bacon over white rice

Shrimp and crawfish boil: mixed bag with crawfish, shrimp, andouille, potatoes and corn on the cob

Category 5 punch: Cruzan dark rum, Myers dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup, passion fruit puree and grenadine

Chicory coffee: chicory coffee, toasted marshmallow syrup with toasted marshmallow cold foam

Espresso martini: brewed coffee, JF Haden Espresso liqueur, New Amsterdam vodka and black sugar syrup

Pancit bihon: rice noodles, sauteed vegetables, pulled chicken, garlic and soy sauce

Crispy lumpia: pork-filled crispy rice paper roll with dipping sauce

Pandan cheesecake: pandan cheesecake with whipped topping and shaved toasted coconut

Buko Juice: coconut water, coconut milk, coconut cream, pandan extract and smoked sea salt

Pastelón: layered casserole of sweet plantain and picadillo beef with Edam cheese

Bacalaitos: crispy salt cod fritters with bell peppers, cilantro and onions served with mayo ketchup

Pastelitos de guayaba: guava-filled puff pastry with powdered sugar

Ensalada de pulp: Spanish salad with octopus, fresh herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, paprika and sherry vinegar

Papitas bravas: seasoned crispy potatoes with paprika aioli

Crèma Catalana: brûléed citrus milk custard with candied orange peels

Green papaya salad with shrimp: sauteed shrimp on a salad of shredded green papaya, carrots, Thai basil, peanuts and spicy Thai dressing

Green curry with chicken: spicy green curry chicken with shiitake mushrooms, eggplant, snap peas, red bell pepper and jasmine rice

Chickan satay: marinated grilled chicken skewer with Thai cucumber, topped with peanut sauce

Butterfly pea blossom tea: New Amsterdam gin, butterfly tea matcha, passion fruit syrup, mint syrup, simple syrup and lime juice in a pipette

The good times start rollin’ this weekend at Universal Orlando as Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval returns.The festival runs Feb. 3 through April 7 in the Universal Studios Florida park and features more than 60 menu items (see below), a bead-filled parade and plenty of big names live in concert The popular Mardi Gras parade through the streets of the Studios returns with six new floats inspired by the elements — earth, wind, water, fire and the sun and moon. These new ones join the classic New Orleans-inspired floats, all chucking colorful beads at everyone along the parade route.One of the coolest aspects of this Mardi Gras parade is that guests can level up from the sidelines and join in through the Float Ride and Dine Experience. The package includes a three-course meal at one of the nearby restaurants and a chance to ride on and toss beads from one of the Mardi Gras parade floats.Packages start at $85 per person.The park’s beloved Tribute Store also got an all-new makeover for Mardi Gras with a haunted river cruise theme. This one, located in the Hollywood section of the park, features four rooms that tell the story of the P.S. Songbird riverboat and its Captain Victor Pavo. The other rooms also feature props used in Halloween Horror Nights houses and special effects showing ghosts in the walls.The merch includes beads, theme treats and apparel, and collectible items like the new Mardi Gras gator light-up popcorn bucket.Beyond the beads, booze and beats, there are more than a dozen food booths around the Universal Studios Florida park showcasing sweet and savory Carnaval dishes from around the world.Carnaval, no matter where it’s celebrated, is all about indulgence ahead of the arrival of spring and the Christian practice of Lent. Traditional foods include plenty of meat, dairy products, sweets and alcohol.At Universal’s Mardi Gras, menu items include beignets, of course, but also chicken schnitzel (Germany), chilaquiles verdes (Mexico), spicy smashed cucumber (China) and pineapple rum cake (Bahamas).Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with park admission, though food, drink and merchandise purchases are separate. Find more information and get tickets at UniversalOrlando.com