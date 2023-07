Universal Orlando set to debut new Dreamworks Land in 2024

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is set to unveil a brand-new world of wonders in 2024, with a DreamWorks Animation-themed land.The immersive and interactive area will feature beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation films includingandTo make way for this magical addition, the park’s KidZone attractions, like Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, and Shrek and Donkey's Meet & Greet, will be replaced.Located near the E.T. Adventure ride, which has been under construction for several months, the new DreamWorks land aims to create an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages.While we haven't gotten many details yet, Universal says the new area is part of a continuation of the park's commitment to rich storytelling. According to its updates page , the park also hints at special meet-and-greet opportunities.An opening date has not been announced. More details regarding the new land are to come, Universal says.Also coming soon to Universal is the park's brand new Minion Land, set to debut later this summer, and Halloween Horror Nights haunted house updates (like an all-new-themed house) coming this fall.