Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

The attraction will be included in Minion Land’s expansion

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 1:38 pm

Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook
Universal’s new Minion Land is on its way, and the spot is set to feature a first-of-its-kind gaming experience to add to the Minion mayhem.

Minion Land will unveil the immersive gaming experience Villain-Con Minion Blast later this summer, as part of the expansion of Minion Land on Illumination Ave. at Universal.

The new experience will be located at the entrance of Minion Land. The attraction blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their villainous skills to the test.

It’s the first Universal attraction to feature connected gameplay via the Official Universal Orlando Resort App. Guests can sync their blaster to the app to track scores, take on special missions, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts, and earn digital collectibles.

The attraction will transport guests to Villain-Con, the largest convention for villains around the globe. The game will challenge riders to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the supervillain group, the Vicious 6, featured in the film, Minions: Rise of Gru.
Riders will encounter each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the original cast from the film including Belle Bottom voiced by Taraji P. Henson, Stronghold voiced by Danny Trejo, Nun-Chuck voiced by Lucy Lawless, Jean Clawed voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme and Svengeance voiced by Dolph Lundgren.

Using an “E-Liminator X” blaster, guests can compete against their friends, family and other guests to prove how bad a villain they can be.

Minion Land will also offer a unique dining experience, with four spots for diners to choose from. There’s Minion Café, a new eatery run by the Minions featuring inventive, family-friendly fare; Bake My Day, a retail location and bakery featuring a unique selection of Minion-themed sweet treats; Pop-A-Nana, a kiosk featuring banana-flavored popcorn; and Freeze Ray Pops, a walk-up window serving colorful frozen treats.

