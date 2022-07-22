VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Universal Orlando adds free day for Florida residents who purchase '2-park 2-day' passes for a limited time

Fri, Jul 22, 2022

Universal Orlando adds free day for Florida residents who purchase '2-park 2-day' passes for a limited time
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook

Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a free day at the theme park through December as part of a limited time bargain.

Florida (and Georgia) residents who snap up a '2-park, 2-day' ticket to Universal between now and Sept. 28  can get a third, free day as part of their purchase.

This third day can then be redeemed between now and Dec. 15, which means 24 hours extra at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

There are a few blockout dates in late November, but other than that, free and clear. (And it's worth remembering that Halloween Horror Nights is separately ticketed from regular theme park admission.)

For an extra $25, savvy buyers can even add a day at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park.

You can snap up your third day now at Universal Orlando's website. Tickets start at $169.99 per person


