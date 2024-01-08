'Type Out Loud' printed-arts exhibition opens at UCF Art Gallery Thursday

Photo courtesy UCF Art Gallery

Location Details UCF Art Gallery 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, Orlando UCF 407-823-3161 2 events 3 articles

While the strict definition of a broadside is simply a large sheet of paper printed with type, it has over the centuries come to connote a strong declaration, even an attack.Political activists adopted the informational form used to announce events or advertise products, using its techniques of type design and broad public reach to disseminate opinion, while songwriters and poets did the same.So the “Loud” in the title of UCF’s exhibition makes perfect sense. Curated by fantastic local printmaker Ashley Taylor and design historian Dr. Dori Griffin,functions as both a historiography of the physical ephemera and an exlporation of the printing process. But we’re making it sound much too dry; imagine concert posters, protest signs and other contemporary applications of type and wheatpaste, and even create your own at a Jan. 19 workshop.