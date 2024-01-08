'Type Out Loud' printed-arts exhibition opens at UCF Art Gallery Thursday

Political activists adopted the informational form used to announce events or advertise products, using its techniques of type design and broad public reach to disseminate opinion, while songwriters and poets did the same.
So the “Loud” in the title of UCF’s exhibition makes perfect sense. Curated by fantastic local printmaker Ashley Taylor and design historian Dr. Dori Griffin, Type Out Loud functions as both a historiography of the physical ephemera and an exlporation of the printing process. But we’re making it sound much too dry; imagine concert posters, protest signs and other contemporary applications of type and wheatpaste, and even create your own at a Jan. 19 workshop.
Opening reception 6 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 11 show runs through Feb. 9; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, 407-823-2676, cah.ucf.edu/gallery, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed