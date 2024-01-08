'Type Out Loud' printed-arts exhibition opens at UCF Art Gallery Thursday

Print's not dead, but it is in an Orlando museum

Mon, Jan 8, 2024

'Type Out Loud' printed-arts exhibition opens at UCF Art Gallery Thursday
While the strict definition of a broadside is simply a large sheet of paper printed with type, it has over the centuries come to connote a strong declaration, even an attack.

Political activists adopted the informational form used to announce events or advertise products, using its techniques of type design and broad public reach to disseminate opinion, while songwriters and poets did the same.

So the “Loud” in the title of UCF’s exhibition makes perfect sense. Curated by fantastic local printmaker Ashley Taylor and design historian Dr. Dori Griffin, Type Out Loud  functions as both a historiography of the physical ephemera and an exlporation of the printing process. But we’re making it sound much too dry; imagine concert posters, protest signs and other contemporary applications of type and wheatpaste, and even create your own at a Jan. 19 workshop.

Opening reception 6 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 11 show runs through Feb. 9; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, 407-823-2676, cah.ucf.edu/gallery, free.

"Type Out Loud"

"Type Out Loud"

Thu., Jan. 11, 5 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. Continues through Feb. 9

UCF Art Gallery 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, Orlando UCF

free
UCF Art Gallery

12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, Orlando UCF

407-823-3161

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
