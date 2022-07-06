Things to do this week: Animal Collective, NKOTB, Celeste Barber, Bastille Bash, RPDR Werq the World Tour

Our editors' selections of the best things to hear, see, do, laugh at, and hit with a baguette this week.

Thursday, July 7

Left to Die

Chuck Schuldiner left this cursed plane of existence in 2001. The Orlando musician was best known as the mainstay vocalist-guitarist of death-metal innovators Death, who helped perfect the death-metal template of guttural vocals, riffs that actually sounded gory (possible!) and a fascination with the bloodier side of life — and then, over the course of seven studio albums, took particular delight in twisting and stretching that original template into wild new shapes and forms. Late last year, Tampa's Brass Mug hosted a two-night musical tribute to Schuldiner's art with all-star ensembles (the majority creative fellow travelers with Schuldiner) re-creating classic Death music. Several participants in that event — Death alumni Rick Rozz and Terry Butler, as well as Gus Rios and Matt Harvey from Gruesome — regrouped after those shows as Left to Die. The brief is simple and yet herculean: Play Death's classic second album, Leprosy, live on stage every single night of a North American tour, plus a clutch of other classic Death tunes. These men are uniquely qualified for this daunting task, and you'd best not miss it. Opening are Skeletal Remains, Mortuous and Intoxicated. 7 p.m., The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, thehavenrocks.com, $22. — Matthew Moyer

Friday, July 8

The Boozy Cauldron Tavern: A Magical Cocktail Experience

Ryan Davis Comedy. 7:30 & 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 & 10 p.m. Saturday, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $29-$34

Blue Streak Mamas, Big Jef Special, Howling Midnight 8 p.m., West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, $8

Flutter, Québecois, Couples Therapy, Clarity, Bloom Dream 7 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, $7-$10

Guaco 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Spring, $44.50-$99.50

Jen in the Right Light, Strayin' Anchors, Treis and Friends 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12

Purity Ring, Ekkstacy 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $25-$46

Saturday, July 9

Bastille Bash

At one of Orlando's best annual events, you can shop the French Market, taste wine and cheese pairings, spot the roving Marie Antoinette(s), sign up for a four-course Bordeaux tasting dinner, take up baguette fencing, bring a beach chair for an outdoor showing of Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, or ooh-la-la at a Moulin Rouge burlesque show from the VarieTease troupe. All day Saturday, various locations in the Audubon Park Garden District, helloapgd.com, free-$150

The Boozy Cauldron Tavern: A Magical Cocktail Experience

Animal Collective

The last time indie-electronic stalwarts Animal Collective were set to play Orlando was back in 2016, the show was unfortunately — and unavoidably — scuppered due to a death in the family. Members of the band went above and beyond to make up for it, though; in 2019 Avey Tare (with Deakin pitching in) and Geologist played a show under their solo guises that drew raves and swoons from the sold-out crowd in attendance. Fast-forward to 2022, and Animal Collective are again touring — this time behind new album Time Skiffs — and again beset by logistical obstacles, like a brush with COVID that derailed a number of shows in May and June. But the band are undeterred, starting a new leg of North American touring this week with a cluster of start-up shows here in the Sunshine State. Animal Collective will play the Beacham, a good choice in that the quartet have long outgrown their underground (masked) roots and crossed over to a large audience that will be no doubt eager to see them. Time Skiffs, released earlier this year, has been hailed as a harmonious (heh) balance between the group's earlier, wild-eyed and freeform experimentation and their latter-day knack for a memorable melody or three. On this tour, besides a healthy serving of new music, Animal Collective are promising a musical journey that "reflects on their two-decade career so far, and what surprises lie ahead." No mean feat given that these Animals' discography now numbers 11 full-length albums. So get ready to zone and maybe even leave your body for a bit. These days, any escape through facilitated reverie is welcome. 6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $31. — MM

iParty with DJ Matt Bennett

A few years back, Robbie from Victorious put his insult-slinging puppet Rex down and traded him in for a set of decks. And so it was that the mainstay of Nickelodeon shows like iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat found a new life as DJ Matt Bennett. Be prepared to "freak the freak out" this weekend as Bennett brings his iParty to the House of Blues, spinning nothing but classic Nickelodeon and Disney hits. 2000s kids, take note: Bennett goes hard with a playlist drawing from Disney movie soundtracks like Lemonade Mouth, High School Musical and The Cheetah Girls. The Nickelodeon hits in his record bag draw from shows like iCarly and Big Time Rush. (Was I the only one who didn't know Selena Gomez sang the Shake It Up theme song?) With this party blowing up on TikTok, don't have FOMO — "take a hint" and live it up with the folks who are too young to be millennials and don't really understand what the hell is up with Gen-Z. 8:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $15-35. — Patricia Tolley

Buckcherry, Gunshine 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $30-$50

click to enlarge Foxing

Foxing, Greet Death 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $18

Jack Graham and Friends 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $20

Neha Kakkar 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $85

Rupaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2022 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $38.50-$63.50

Sunday, July 10

New Kids on the Block

And speaking of generation gaps ... Youngs, lock up your Gen-X parents, NKOTB are coming to town. And they're leaning hard into the nostalgia factor with another installment of their 'Mixtape' tour, sharing the stage with various 1980s pop peers. The lineup is strong — the stuff from which crush mixtapes were once made — with supporting acts in the form of Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Each were able to fill arenas at various points in their careers ... or to Rickroll millions. The structure of the show is actually pretty innovative, harkening back to old variety-show tours in the form of one long set (or side of a tape) with acts bouncing back and forth on two stages, playing a few songs at a time. Apparently the OG boy band even indulge in an abs-flash or six, so get ready to scream. Hangin' tough is not optional, it is mandatory. 7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $19-$959. — MM

Jim Florentine From Crank Yankers, That Metal Show. 7 p.m. Sunday, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $20

5 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10

Olga Ferroni, Kalinka Tango 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35

Squad House 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $41.25-$70

Celeste Barber

Monday, July 11

Celeste Barber Influencers and Insta addicts, beware. 7 p.m. Monday, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $52.50-$77.50

Porch Coffin, PONS, Baseline, Leg Biters, Clarity 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12

TTN, Tongues of Fire, Really Fast Horses, Bummer Camp

8 p.m., Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $5

Tuesday, July 12

Matt Maeson, 1-800-Brennan-Collect 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25

FILM

Official Competition

When a billionaire entrepreneur impulsively decides to create an iconic movie, he demands the best. Renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) is recruited to mastermind this ambitious endeavor. 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $12

FilmSlam

A monthly screening series of short films by Florida's independent filmmakers. 2 p.m. Sunday, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., thefilmslam.com, $11

Orlando International Film Festival

Annual filmmakers and film industry showcase. Saturday, July 9, through Friday, July 15. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, orlandointernationalfilmfestival.org, $25-$1,000

Saturday Matinee Classics: Breathless

A new 4K restoration of the Godard classic. Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) panics and impulsively kills a policeman while driving a stolen car. On the lam, he turns to his aspiring journalist girlfriend, Patricia (Jean Seberg), hiding out in her Paris apartment while he tries to pull together enough money to get the pair to Italy. Noon Saturday, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $9

THEATER

July 7-10

The Rocky Horror Show

In this lively show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Eric Raterman) and Janet Weiss (Erika Thibeau), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Jakob Preston). The Historic State Theatre, 109 N. Bay St., Eustis, baystreetplayers.org, $11-$20

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

An unjustly exiled barber returns to 18th-century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravished his young wife. Tony award-winner Kenny Howard has created an immersive experience for this staging of the Sondheim musical. The Mezz, 100 S. Eola Drive, newgentheatrical.ticketleap.com, $15-$60

July 8

Spooky and Gay

Think Goosebumps — only gayer! Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $15

July 8-10

The B Is for Bullsh!t PRT Premiere Series

New play festival. Central Florida Community Arts, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., theprt.com, $12-$20

Memphis

Set in the places where rock & roll was born in the 1950s: the seedy nightclubs, radio stations and recording studios of the musically rich Tennessee city. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com, $25

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

Coming of age in 1970s Miami, young Gloria breaks from family expectations and embarks on a musical journey with bandmate Emilio. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $15-$30