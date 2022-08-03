Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 3-9: Bad Bunny, Buddy Guy, Florida Underground Fest 3, last chance to see 'Cathedrals of Florida'

Our picks of the best things to see and do this weekend.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Buddy Guy & John Hiatt

American music legends John Hiatt and Buddy Guy are out on a summer co-headlining blues-rock summit, and they're heading our way this week. Blues-guitar maestro Guy and lauded, rootsy singer-songwriter Hiatt separately are big enough news, but together make for an intriguing night of legendarily gritty sounds. The twosome might come from nominally different musical worlds, but each packs a heavy catalog of songwriting hits; you'll have plenty of those "he wrote that?!" moments. Sidebar for the big-time blues fans: Hiatt will be playing alongside the Goners — featuring slide-guitarist Sonny Landreth (who also takes a brief solo turn — for his set. Thumbing through some reviews, word is that the 85-year-old Guy is killing it, utterly undiminished by age (at one point using a drum stick as a guitar pick for extra fire) — so don't miss this musical marvel or you'll have some actual, non-musical blues. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50 — Matthew Moyer

Hard Swingin' Country Soiree: Decker and Dimitrov 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Keegan Matthews Trio, TWYN, Hannah Stokes 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $8-$10.

Rachel Wolfson 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $20, 407-704-6261.

Ultimate Rush Tribute 7 p.m., Fredster's, 1720 Fennell St., Maitland, $10-$20, 321-444-6331.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Tyler Lyle

If you've ever wondered how synth-pop group the Midnight will weather the inevitable apocalyptic electromagnetic pulse that scuppers all our precious electronics, wonder no further. Midnight vocalist Tyler Lyle is coming to town as part of a Southern solo tour showing a very different side of his muse than the future-forward synthetics of the Midnight. He'll be performing an unplugged singer-songwriter set, with the spotlight squarely on his gorgeous swoon of a voice. Expect Midnight favorites stripped to the very bone, material workshopped from a shadowy new solo endeavor dubbed the Transcendentalist, and maybe even a number or two from upcoming the Midnight album Heroes, due out in September. Mike Dunn and C.B. Carlyle open, which is a bill unto itself, we'd vouchsafe. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15. — MM

The "hills" of Orlando will once again be alive with songs from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, but this time with a modern topical twist. (War is indeed an evergreen theme.) This program will pair selections from, performed by singers from Central Florida Vocal Arts, with discussion of the current conflict in Ukraine viewed through the historical lens ofs plot. The story of the Von Trapps (and, of course, Maria) fleeing their Austrian home, as the Nazis annex the country wholesale in the late 1930s, would ring all too familiar to current Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes amidst a Russian invasion. Expect some heavy discussions and some bleak truths about the human condition, along with music that uplifts — often in spite of itself. 7 p.m., Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, winterparklibrary.org , free. —

Ceremony, Hotline TNT, Romeo Blu, Body Shop 8 p.m., Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, 8 p.m., $16.

Dance Gavin Dance, Royal Coda, Body Thief 6:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$85, 407-934-2583.

Enterprise Earth, Within Destruction, Sentinels, Great American Ghost 6:30 p.m., The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $15-$18, 407-673-2712.

Ms. Meka Nism: Video Release and Bday Party 7 p.m., The Alley, 114 S. Park Ave., Sanford, 407-328-4848.

Friday, Aug. 5

Bad Bunny

Get ready to drink deeply of your "Moscow Mules" because reggaeton icon Bad Bunny is back in Orlando for the second time this year, and everything about this "World's Hottest Tour" return date is bigger and arguably better. It's been quite a year for the Puerto Rican singer since releasing his record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti: El Conejo Malo just crushed the previous record for the most Spotify streams in one month, placing him at No. 7 worldwide among Spotify's global artists; former president Barack Obama just shared his summer playlist, and Bad Bunny's "Ojitos Lindos" was part of that list of Executive Branch bangers; and BB's TikTok supremacy continued, with a recent video of him singing the theme to Mexican telenovela Rebelde in a cowboy hat going instantly viral. Last time Bad Bunny was in Orlando he played an arena, this time he's going straight to the top with a stadium show, and by the time you read this it will be more than likely sold out. And yet, titi me pregunto if I'm going ... you know the answer. 7 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, $85-$1,750. — Nicolle Osorio

'70s Night 7 p.m., Howl at the Moon Orlando, 8815 International Drive, $10, 407-354-5999.

Billy vs. Elton: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $16-$65, 407-934-2583.

Everclear 6 p.m., Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $20-$59, 407-996-6686.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A disco dance party inspired by ABBA. 10 p.m., Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $12-$15.

Jeff Rupert Quartet 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25, 407-636-9951.

Jerry Garcia "Days Between" Birthday Bash: Unlimited Devotion 8 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, $10-$100.

Oak Hill Drifters 9 p.m., West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 9 p.m., free, 407-322-7475.

The Quilts, Laverty, Surf Witch, Madison Moon: Orlando for Women's Reproductive Rights Benefit Show 6:30 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, all ages, $10, 407-623-3393.

The Shady Recruits, Chuck Magid 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15.

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364.

Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth 4:30 p.m., Cocoa Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa, $42.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 6-7

Florida Underground Fest 3

After a bit of a rain delay in the form of a global pandemic, the Florida Underground Fest returns for a third year, bringing together bands from throughout Central Florida and the entire state for a two-day musical blowout. The fest will take over a good portion of the Mills Avenue musical strip with Will's Pub, Will's Dirty Laundry, Grumpy's Underground Lounge and Uncle Lou's all conscripted into active duty. And they'll need that sheer number of stages because nearly 60 bands will be getting young, loud and snotty in rapid succession. The lineup includes Wet Nurse, Caustic Bats, Flag on Fire, Coffee Project, Outtatime, You Vandal, Pangolin, Call In Dead, Control This, Obsidian, Flag Man, 430 Steps and a whole lot more worthies. Get there early because there's not much in the way of musical filler, and stay hydrated because this one will be intimate. Various locations, floridaundergroundfest.com, $15-$30. — MM

Saturday, Aug. 6

Anthony Green 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., 6:30 p.m., $20, 407-648-8363.

Aurelio Voltaire 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15, 407-704-6261.

Bleu Clair 9 p.m., Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., $10-$20, 407-985-3507.

Gargamel!, The Ludes 8 p.m., West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, free, 407-322-7475.

Generation Kill, Dead by Wednesday, 5 Billion Dead, Arakara, Burn Forever 7 p.m., Shovelhead Lounge, 900 S. Highway 17-92, Longwood, $15-$20, 407-687-8840.

Malo Daniels, Dallas James, Anthony Rose 9 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364.

P.O.D. 4 & 7 p.m., SeaWorld Nautilus Theater, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $55-$224.99.

The Molly Ringwalds 7:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $17-$85, 407-934-2583.

Sunday, Aug. 7

The Bums, Dane Walton, Cat Register, Mattera 7 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, all ages, $8-$10, 407-623-3393.

Jefferson Starship 4 & 7 p.m., SeaWorld Nautilus Theater, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $55-$224.99.

Rosie O'Grady's Goodtime Jazz Band with Red Hot Mama Ruth Crews 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Boundaries and Frontiers

In the narratives of human history, the ocean has served as pathway, battleground, site of origin — a liminal space that is shaped and, in turn, shapes the surrounding world. Through Sept. 4, Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu/rma.

Cathedrals of Florida: Masterworks by Clyde Butcher

Large-scale black & white photographs of the Everglades and Florida's endangered wetlands. Through Aug. 7, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., $20, 407-896-4231, omart.org.

Cherish the Ordinary: Peterson Guerrier

Local artist Guerrier is best known for work focusing on the concept of duality. Works will be on display in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers Gallery. Through Sept. 28, Orange County Administration Building, 201 S. Rosalind Ave., free, orangecountyfl.net.

Corpus Delicti

This exhibition features the work of Jessica Caldas, a Florida-based Puerto Rican artist and advocate. Through Sept. 18, Art and History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, $4-$6, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org.

Florida Byways: Jules André Smith and the Bok Fellows

While exploring the surrounding byways that weave throughout Florida, Art Center founder Smith created watercolors and drawings of parts of Florida that were typically unseen by the casual tourist. Through Aug. 14, Art and History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org.

The Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

Artists range from emerging to mid-career, all working in Florida and all artists engaged in exploring significant ideas of art and culture in original and visually exciting ways. Through Aug. 14, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., $20, 407-896-4231, omart.org.

An Irresistible Urge to Create: The Monroe Family Collection of Florida Outsider Art

The most comprehensive exhibition of Florida outsider art brought together for the first time into one travelling exhibition. Through Oct. 16, Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., free-$12, 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.org. n

Playfully Artistic: Florida Sculptors Guild

A collaboration between the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens and the Florida Sculptors Guild. Through Aug. 21, Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, $12, 407-647-6294, polasek.org.

Sculpture on the Lawn

Includes: "Bastet" by Ümit Durgun of Tuscany, Italy, "Reflex" by Mike Hansel of Middletown, Rhode Island, "Basics Series" by Matthias Neumann of Brooklyn, and "Nutrition Sculpture" by Will Vannerson of Kansas City. Through Jan. 1, 2023, Orange County Administration Building, 201 S. Rosalind Ave, orangecountyfl.net.

Sensory Overload 16

Exhibition featuring all local female artists. Through Aug. 13, CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., downtownartsdistrict.com.

Subject: Artist

A selection of works in which the artist becomes the subject. Through Sept. 4, Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu/rma.

Trauma to Triumphs: Perceptions of the Human Body

An exhibition considering how artists engage with the study of anatomy from various perspectives, connected by personal stories of trauma and influence from history. Through Sept. 4, Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-646-2526, rollins.edu/rma.