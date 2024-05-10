Theater review: Theater West End’s 'To Kill a Mockingbird' reinvigorates a classic

Photo by Theater West End/Facebook 'To Kill a Mockingbird' runs through May 19 at Theater West End in Sanford.

I was initially hesitant about attending Theater West End’s current production of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Perhaps it was the lingering memories of high school assignments, or the nature of the book that has led to it being restricted in some Florida school districts. However, I stepped into the theater with an open mind and curiosity, as I couldn’t help but admire the producers’ courage in staging a show still facing so much resistance.

As we entered the theater, we were greeted by the friendly staff and an almost sold-out house. My guest and I were ushered to our seats at a table in the back row, where we could see every inch of the theater. The meticulously designed set (by Derek Critzer and Tara Kromer, with dressing and paint by Ben Gaetanos and Bonnie Sprung) includes three living spaces and a tree, instantly transporting the audience to Alabama in 1935, setting the stage for a journey into the past.

Christopher Sergel’s adaptation of this American classic — which predates Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway version by decades — is narrated by the adult Jean Louise “Scout” Finch (Cynthia Beckert), and focuses on a group of children who are attempting to make sense of the world around them in the small town of Maycomb, Alabama. The story revolves around the 10-year-old Scout (Alice Dehaen), her brother, Jem (Owen Brown), and their friend Dill (Parker Ross Williams). The first act is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, evoking a time when mischief was innocent and curiosity was your only concern — so long as you were white.

The direction by Tara Kromer and Michael Morman creates an immersive experience, making the audience feel like they are living the story together with the strong, committed ensemble. You can see that this cast is a team, which mirrors the personal connections portrayed in the story. When they all gathered in the audience for the courtroom scene as the jury and “colored section,” it brought pain to this Southern girl’s heart. However, I must admit that as the second act’s trial arrived, I was captivated by Brian Brightman as attorney Atticus Finch, who defends the unjustly accused Black man Tom Robinson (Brent Jordan). His commanding presence on stage and unwavering pursuit of justice resonates deeply; I felt as if I were in one of my favorite crime shows.

Besides a few minor missteps like loud set changes, this production offers a fresh perspective on an iconic story. I came home with the thought that we were still in the old times, and I felt the story much more deeply than I did when having to read it for school. It’s all about a good person just trying to do something to help his fellow neighbor — which made me think hard about why this story is so hated by some in today’s world, where people are more comfortable doing what is expected instead of what is right.

If you’re seeking a unique and raw perspective on an American cultural classic, Theater West End in downtown Sanford is the place to be. The show, running through May 19, offers a glimpse into the old-school South, a world that is both distant and frighteningly familiar, brought to life by a charming cast that makes you feel like part of the community.

Event Details "To Kill a Mockingbird" Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., Sat., May 11, 8 p.m., Sun., May 12, 2 p.m., Mon., May 13, 8 p.m., Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., Fri., May 17, 8 p.m., Sat., May 18, 8 p.m. and Sun., May 19, 2 p.m. Theater West End 115 W. First St., Sanford Sanford Buy Tickets $25-$39