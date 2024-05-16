BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

A powerful portrait of motherhood’s pains and pleasures.

By on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 5:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

As a cis male with no kids (other than my cats) I’m far from the target audience for "Saints of West Orange County," but that didn’t stop me from being moved by playwright/performer Kimberly Murray-Patel’s powerful portrait of motherhood’s pains and pleasures. Told from the perspectives of nine women representing a range of communities and classes, all of whom are adapting to child-rearing amid the pandemic, the play presents fractured intersecting monologues on subjects ranging from pregnancy, miscarriage and childbirth (“advice: get the epidural!”) through disposable versus cloth diapers, dinosaur bites, butt-puking and beyond.

The large ensemble — which includes Liz Bernstein, Taylor Byerly, Ruby Dickerson, Emily Lupfer and Charis Watler — generates a warm feeling of maternal support, despite director Valeria Hernández’s blocking only intermittently allowing the actors to interact. The performers all create vivid characterizations with a fine balance of wry humor and relatable regrets. Although the choppy structure doesn’t give everyone the focus they deserve, Saylor Lake stands out as Helena, a pregnant woman who confronts her white privilege on the eve of birthing a biracial baby.

At the play’s dramatic center sits Kristin Marksbury, who gives a fascinatingly hateful performance as Rita, a mother who rejected her gay son on the direct advice of God. The climactic impact of her monstrous monologue is matched only by the cathartic rebuttal empathetically delivered by Billie Jane's Margaret, the easy-going woman who took her child in. That fiery finale is followed by a coda that’s as soothing as mom’s cooling caress; the triple-punch makes "Saints of West Orange County" a worthy pick for any Fringe patron who is, or has, a mother.


Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "The Saints of West Orange County"
Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

omart.org

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'They/Who'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'They/Who'

Horror con Spooky Empire creeps out Orlando again this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Orlando's hottest theater can be found on local stages for two steamy weeks this month

By Grayson Keglovic

Rachel Pallante in 'Miss Adventure: A Musical Comedy'

Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week

Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us