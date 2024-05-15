BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer brings new Taffer's Tavern outpost to Orlando

It will be the chain’s very first Florida location.

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer brings new Taffer's Tavern outpost to Orlando
Photo via Taffer's Tavern/Facebook
Taffer’s Tavern, a full-service restaurant and bar concept by Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer, is coming to Orlando’s International Drive this winter.

The new outpost, which will be the chain’s very first Florida location, is primed to open at 9101 International Drive in Pointe Orlando this winter, according to an announcement by Taffer’s Tavern.

Taffer founded the restaurant chain in 2020. The restaurant offers signature drinks, excellent customer service and an "inviting and warm ambience," according to the website.

Taffer's Tavern serves elevated comfort food and tavern classics, with menu items ranging from starters to small plates and entrees likes the all-American cheeseburger, lobster roll, salmon cakes, braised short rib and more.

Bar Rescue, Paramount Network's reality series, follows Taffer as he brings his years of business and restaurant expertise to help reconstruct failing bars and nightclubs across the country. The series launched in 2011 and has been running for nine seasons.

Throughout his career, Taffer has also consulted well-known brands like the NFL Network and Buffalo Wild Wings, Hyatt Hotels and more.

Taffer’s Tavern first location opened in Atlanta in October 2020. There are now multi-unit locations in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. Upcoming locations include Gainesville, Las Vegas and Savannah, Georgia.

Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit

May 15, 2024

