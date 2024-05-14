Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

Guests can dive into panels and discussions from Florida-based authors, as well as a keynote from New York Times-bestselling author of An American Marriage Tayari Jones. (NB, the keynote requires pre-registration to attend.)
Other authors on deck include Thomas B. Cavanagh, Jerry Craft, Nina Crespo, Tyler Gillespie, Elle E. Ire, Rebecca Renner and many more.
Participating literary organizations include Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (Florida Chapter), Timucua Arts and Authentic Selves Poetry, The Jack Kerouac Project of Orlando, Writers of Central Florida or Thereabouts, Orlando Area Poets and the Orlando Area Science Fiction Society.
10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
