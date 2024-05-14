BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

Calling all bookworms

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 8:35 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend - Photo via Orlando Public Library System/Facebook
Photo via Orlando Public Library System/Facebook
Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend
Orlando Book Festival’s daylong fête of all things literary happens this weekend at the Orlando Public Library downtown.

Guests can dive into panels and discussions from Florida-based authors, as well as a keynote from New York Times-bestselling author of An American Marriage Tayari Jones. (NB, the keynote requires pre-registration to attend.)

Other authors on deck include Thomas B. Cavanagh, Jerry Craft, Nina Crespo, Tyler Gillespie, Elle E. Ire, Rebecca Renner and many more.

Participating literary organizations include Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (Florida Chapter), Timucua Arts and Authentic Selves Poetry, The Jack Kerouac Project of Orlando, Writers of Central Florida or Thereabouts, Orlando Area Poets and the Orlando Area Science Fiction Society.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Event Details

Orlando Book Festival

Sat., May 18, 10 a.m.

Orlando Public Library 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Orlando Public Library

101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

407-835-7323

ocls.info



Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
May 15, 2024

