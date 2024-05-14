Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

Award-winning choreographer Kenneth Tindall’s production based on the life of infamous lover Giacomo Casanova — originally staged by the London Ballet — comes to our shores due to an innovative partnership between the Orlando Ballet, Colorado Ballet and Milwaukee Ballet.
Everything in this ballet is big and opulent: Venetian masquerades, period costumes, bold choreography and guest conductor Julian Pellicano leading the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Orlando Ballet Artistic director Jorden Morris, in point of fact, promises a production “sinfully rich with the forbidden.” There’s even a mature content advisory! Beware, dance fans; you will get the vapors.
Thursday-Sunday, May 16-19, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
