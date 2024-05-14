BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

The sexy international sensation comes to Florida first

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 8:40 pm

The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week - Photo courtesy Orlando Ballet
Photo courtesy Orlando Ballet
The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week
The Orlando Ballet’s 2023-2024 season — also their half-century season — ends with an, ahem, bang this week with the U.S. premiere of Casanova.

Award-winning choreographer Kenneth Tindall’s production based on the life of infamous lover Giacomo Casanova — originally staged by the London Ballet — comes to our shores due to an innovative partnership between the Orlando Ballet, Colorado Ballet and Milwaukee Ballet.

Everything in this ballet is big and opulent: Venetian masquerades, period costumes, bold choreography and guest conductor Julian Pellicano leading the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Orlando Ballet Artistic director Jorden Morris, in point of fact, promises a production “sinfully rich with the forbidden.” There’s even a mature content advisory! Beware, dance fans; you will get the vapors.

Thursday-Sunday, May 16-19, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Event Details
Thu., May 16, 7:30 p.m., Fri., May 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., May 18, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 19, 2 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29-$160
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


Matthew Moyer

May 15, 2024

