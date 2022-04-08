The Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market returns on May 7

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando Pottery Festival/Facebook
If you happen to be looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift, you're in luck. The Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market have a wide selection of crafts that will look anything but rushed..
The self-claimed "largest celebration and market of local handmade pottery" in Central Florida will take place on the eve of Mother's Day on Saturday, May 7. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 at 5505 Hansel Ave.
Over 30 talented local artists will offer their work, ranging from elegant ceramic jewelry and work inspired by Florida's fauna and flora to practical home and garden decor.
The family-friendly event is free. For more information visit the Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market's Eventbrite website
