The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to the Orlando Rep this weekend to do tricks … if they feel like it

Wed, Jan 18, 2023

The Amazing Acro-Cats, as seen on the Netflix series Cat People, are coming to Orlando for a long weekend of shows at the Orlando Rep.

These cats — in contrast to the 99 percent of felines on this planet who just stare at you contemptuously when you request they repeat a cute trick — take the stage to perform all manner of athletic feats and even a spot of skateboard-riding. (Or, who knows, maybe they'll just sit on stage and lick themselves. Them's the breaks in cat fandom.)

But it doesn't stop at that; there will also be the all-cat band Tuna and the Rock Cats with horn section Jazz Cats. The members of the Acro-Cats troupe are orphans, strays and rescues who have been taken in by the Rock Cats Rescue nonprofit, and now tour the country (and make the rounds on TV shows like Late Night With Stephen Colbert and CBS News Sunday Morning) to raise money for the cat rescue.

So no complaints about the ticket price.

Friday-Monday, Jan. 20-23, Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $50-$60. 

Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., Sat., Jan. 21, 2 & 7 p.m., Sun., Jan. 22, 1 & 6 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 23, 7 p.m.

Orlando Repertory Theatre 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando

$50-$60

