The Addams Family take over Orlando’s Fashion Square Mall this week

Least surprising headline ever?

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 4:36 pm

The Addams Family take over Fashion Square Mall - Photo courtesy New Generation/Facebook
Photo courtesy New Generation/Facebook
The Addams Family take over Fashion Square Mall

If you've lately traipsed through the Fashion Square Mall and felt the sadly underpopulated edifice a bit spooky, this week proves you were on the right track.

The Addams Family take over Fashion Square starting this week, courtesy New Generation Theatrical, with a new theatrical take on Charles Addams' gothic icons. The play happens in a former storefront — now a flex space venue — across the way from Macy's in the mall. [Ed. note: Do Dawn of the Dead next!]

The play follows the misadventures of the Addams clan as they host a dinner party for grown-up Wednesday Addams' new normie boyfriend and his family. There's even an interactive pre-show in the lobby/bar out front.

The Addams Family runs select nights at Orlando Fashion Square starting Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, March 11. Tickets are available now through New Generation Theatrical.

Event Details
"The Addams Family"

"The Addams Family"

Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., Fri., March 10, 8 p.m. and Sat., March 11, 8 p.m.

Fashion Square Mall 3201 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20-$60

