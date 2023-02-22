The Addams Family take over Orlando’s Fashion Square Mall this week

If you've lately traipsed through the Fashion Square Mall and felt the sadly underpopulated edifice a bit spooky, this week proves you were on the right track.
The Addams Family take over Fashion Square starting this week, courtesy New Generation Theatrical, with a new theatrical take on Charles Addams' gothic icons. The play happens in a former storefront — now a flex space venue — across the way from Macy's in the mall. [Ed. note: Do Dawn of the Dead next!]
The play follows the misadventures of the Addams clan as they host a dinner party for grown-up Wednesday Addams' new normie boyfriend and his family. There's even an interactive pre-show in the lobby/bar out front.
The Addams Family runs select nights at Orlando Fashion Square starting Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, March 11. Tickets are available now through New Generation Theatrical.
