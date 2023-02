The Addams Family take over Orlando’s Fashion Square Mall this week

Photo courtesy New Generation/Facebook The Addams Family take over Fashion Square Mall

Event Details "The Addams Family" Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., Wed., March 8, 8 p.m., Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., Fri., March 10, 8 p.m. and Sat., March 11, 8 p.m. Fashion Square Mall 3201 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area Buy Tickets $20-$60

If you've lately traipsed through the Fashion Square Mall and felt the sadly underpopulated edifice a bit, this week proves you were on the right track.take over Fashion Square starting this week, courtesy New Generation Theatrical, with a new theatrical take on Charles Addams' gothic icons. The play happens in a former storefront — now a flex space venue — across the way from Macy's in the mall.Dawn of the DeadThe play follows the misadventures of the Addams clan as they host a dinner party for grown-up Wednesday Addams' new normie boyfriend and his family. There's even an interactive pre-show in the lobby/bar out front.runs select nights at Orlando Fashion Square starting Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, March 11. Tickets are available now through New Generation Theatrical.