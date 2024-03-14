Stardust Video and Coffee Turns 25 this week and throws a suitably off-kilter birthday soiree

Stardust has been a true Orlando original since 1999, when Brett and Katherine Bennett opened the doors. Friday’s itinerary includes a screening of Rebecca, the venue’s first video rental (see “Video” in the name), longtime regular Jon Rahmer belting out two songs, a costume party with the theme “movie characters from 1999” and a Bad Yelp Review throwdown (please note that latter activity will last for an entire hour; it won’t be long enough). All that and a chance to win a VHS copy of Jerry Maguire? Sure, why not. [7 p.m. Friday, March 15, Stardust Video and Coffee]
