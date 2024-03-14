Stardust Video and Coffee Turns 25 this week and throws a suitably off-kilter birthday soiree

Bad Yelp Review Throwdown will, indeed, last for an entire hour

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge Stardust celebrates 25 years on Friday (pictured here celebrating Wes Anderson) - Photo by Thuyvi Gates
Photo by Thuyvi Gates
Stardust celebrates 25 years on Friday (pictured here celebrating Wes Anderson)
The outré Orlando institution turns 25 this week, and they’re celebrating with an oddball shebang that’s a great precis on what makes this café-cum-bar-cum- venue-cum-gallery-cum-performance art exercise so compelling. Known as much for great coffee and cocktails as they are for hosting outside-the-lines musical events [including a few this writer was involved in; but, y’know, join the club, pal] and withering staff side-eye par excellence,

Stardust has been a true Orlando original since 1999, when Brett and Katherine Bennett opened the doors. Friday’s itinerary includes a screening of Rebecca, the venue’s first video rental (see “Video” in the name), longtime regular Jon Rahmer belting out two songs, a costume party with the theme “movie characters from 1999” and a Bad Yelp Review throwdown (please note that latter activity will last for an entire hour; it won’t be long enough). All that and a chance to win a VHS copy of Jerry Maguire? Sure, why not.  [7 p.m. Friday, March 15, Stardust Video and Coffee]
Stardust Turns 25

Stardust Turns 25

Fri., March 15, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee
Matthew Moyer

March 13, 2024

