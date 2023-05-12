click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
SeaWorld attendees can get a free beer on the house
SeaWorld is slinging beer in the general vicinity of adult guests for the summer (and "spring"), and you can take advantage of this now.
Park attendees 21 and older can receive one free 7-ounce beer starting now and running through July 27. The suds will be available starting at 11 a.m. until an hour before the park closes at Waterway Grill.
Different brands of beer will be cycled in and out during different days of this promotion.
You can use this gratis beverage to build up courage to ride the new Pipeline coaster
when it opens on May 27.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter