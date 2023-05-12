BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

SeaWorld is giving their free beer promotion another go for the summer

The penguin enclosure will not be the only frosty thing happening at the theme park

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge SeaWorld attendees can get a free beer on the house - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
SeaWorld attendees can get a free beer on the house
SeaWorld is slinging beer in the general vicinity of adult guests for the summer (and "spring"), and you can take advantage of this now.

Park attendees 21 and older can receive one free 7-ounce beer starting now and running through July 27. The suds will be available starting at 11 a.m. until an hour before the park closes at Waterway Grill.

Different brands of beer will be cycled in and out during different days of this promotion.

You can use this gratis beverage to build up courage to ride the new Pipeline coaster when it opens on May 27.

Matthew Moyer

