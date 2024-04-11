BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

SeaWorld announces free beer promotion as part of its 60th anniversary celebration

Cheers to free beers and the past 60 years

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 4:06 pm

SeaWorld is slinging complimentary beer again, starting this week
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook

SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary brings more reasons to celebrate, with complimentary beer available for park guests over the age of 21.

SeaWorld announced Thursday the return of its free beer promotion starting Friday, April 12. The park did not explicitly state when this promotion will end, just saying that the offer is for a "limited time only."

Any SeaWorld Orlando guest of legal drinking age can enjoy a complimentary 7-ounce beer at Waterway Grill Patio, while annual pass members can grab two free 7-ounce pours per day at the same spot. This promotion will be available from 11 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.

Guests can also celebrate with Happy Hour Wednesdays every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the park closes. All draft beer and cocktails are buy-one-get-one at Glacier and Waterway Bars.

SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary is a year-long celebration with special events and opportunities to mark 60 years since the aquatic park first opened in San Diego.

For the anniversary, the park is also offering special vintage-themed merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, plush animals, snow globes, water bottles, backpacks, notebooks, blankets and a custom Precious Moments collectible.

There are also dancers, confetti cannons and commemorative photo-ops as part of the celebration. SeaWorld Orlando has even announced the debut of its new family-friendly Penguin Trek rollercoaster this summer.
Alexandra Sullivan

