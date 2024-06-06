BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Science Night Live is back with an evening of grown-up fun at the Orlando Science Center

Warning: You may possibly contract Pac-Man fever

By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge Science Night Live is back at the Science Center Saturday - Photo by Roberto Gonzalez
Photo by Roberto Gonzalez
Science Night Live is back at the Science Center Saturday
Science Night Live, grown-folks' night at the Orlando Science Center, is back this weekend with a certain 1980s video-game celebrity in the spotlight.

Attendees can sip an adult beverage and snack on light bites while checking out the Center's two new exhibits, Life and The Science of Guinness World Records (which offers you the chance to take a crack at the "world’s largest Pac-Man video game”).  Alison the agenda of fun: live show Kaboom, guest speaker and local Guinness World Record-holder Aaron Smith, and science trivia presented by Nerd Nite, among sundry other educational diversions.

Science Night Live happens at the Orlando Science Center on Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through the Science Center.

Event Details
Science Night Live

Sat., June 8, 8 p.m.

Sat., June 8, 8 p.m.

Orlando Science Center 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Orlando Science Center

777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

407-514-2000

osc.org


Matthew Moyer

