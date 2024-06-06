Science Night Live is back with an evening of grown-up fun at the Orlando Science Center

Attendees can sip an adult beverage and snack on light bites while checking out the Center's two new exhibits, Life and The Science of Guinness World Records (which offers you the chance to take a crack at the "world’s largest Pac-Man video game”). Alison the agenda of fun: live show Kaboom, guest speaker and local Guinness World Record-holder Aaron Smith, and science trivia presented by Nerd Nite, among sundry other educational diversions.
Science Night Live happens at the Orlando Science Center on Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through the Science Center.
