Ride rumors, construction updates and everything else to know about Universal’s Epic Universe theme park

Epic Universe, the resort’s fourth park, is set to open in 2025 just down the road and across I-4 from the main campus. Its classic wheel-and-spoke layout allows for four IP-themed lands, a central hub and entrance area, and a huge new in-park hotel.
The hub-and-spoke design was popularized in 1955 when Disneyland opened, and Epic Universe is the first Universal park to employ it.
Excitement for the new theme park has ramped up since Universal finally released first-look images and details at the end of January. Below is a guide to everything we know (and some rumors and construction updates) so far about the lands, rides and attractions coming to Epic Universe.
Celestial ParkThe main hub and entrance to Epic Universe promised to put the “park” back in “theme park.” Celestial Park is covered in greenery, gardens and pathways through an astronomy and mythology themed world.
- Starfall Racers: The dual-launch roller coaster sends guests riding comets through the stars. Speeds reach up to 62 mph along 5,000 feet of coaster track.
- Constellation Carousel: The centerpiece of the park is a carousel where guests can ride sparkling constellations through the Milky Way galaxy.
- Astronomica: A wet-play area that’s also a giant compass to the other worlds of Epic Universe.
- Atlantic Restaurant: Full-serve “surf and turf” dining spot set inside a Victorian aquarium.
- The Blue Dragon: Restaurant that takes diners on “a culinary journey across Asia” alongside neon dragons and lanterns.
- The Oak & Star Tavern
- Pizza Moon
- Nintendo Super Star Store
- Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets
Super Nintendo WorldEpic Universe’s Super Nintendo World will be the third iteration of the Nintendo IP-themed land and will include many of the same attractions. There will be iconic green warp pipes, interactive play elements and characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Donkey Kong.
Rides and attractions:
- Mario Kart: Universal uses physical sets, projections and video technology to bring the beloved video game to life.
- Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness: The “track-jumping” roller coaster is currently under construction in Japan as part of the park’s Donkey Kong Country expansion. The ride, which blasts riders out of a barrel cannon at the Golden Temple during a race with Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong, will also open at Epic Universe.
- Yoshi ride: The family attraction is expected to be a clone of Yoshi’s Adventure, the ride in Japan’s Super Nintendo World. Guests will board colorful Yoshi vehicles for an interactive tour over the Mushroom Kingdom.
How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of BerkThe dragon-filled Viking village from the hit film series comes to life at Epic Universe. The land’s story is reportedly themed to the fictional Isle of Berk after the events of the first movie.
The rides, including a roller coaster and a spinning glider, are expected to mimic what it would be like to ride a dragon. The coaster, from Intamin, is expected to be thrilling but still family-friendly.
Based on site plans and analysis by Orlando Park Stop, there also looks to be an area for an outdoor boat ride, which will likely feature small Viking ships and interactive water elements.
A large building in the land could likely be the place for a live stage show — possibly the same or similar to the “Untrainable” How to Train Your Dragon show at Universal Studios Beijing.
The Isle of Berk is also expected to have a full service restaurant themed after the movie’s Great Hall, a quick service outdoor dining location and other snacking and shopping spots.
Classic Universal monsters are brought to life once you enter the portal to the Dark Universe land. In this world, it’s Dr. Victoria Frankenstein who shows off twisted experiments. Guests can also expect appearances from and attractions themed after Dracula and the Wolfman.
Possible rides and attractions:
- Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment: Orlando Park Stop’s Alicia Stella reported in August that trademarks were filed for the main attraction in Dark Universe as well for shops and dining spots (Pretorious’ Scientific Oddities, De Lacy’s and Meteor Astropub).
- Curse of the Werewolf: Riding testing of the roller coaster is underway according to video posted on social media by Peaceful Thrill Seeker.
- The Burning Blade Tavern: The dining spot is themed after the fiery hilltop windmill seen in 1931’s Frankenstein. Bioreconstruct posted several photos to social media showing construction updates earlier this month.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of MagicThe new Harry Potter land is set to have attractions themed after both the British Ministry seen in the original films and 1920s Paris from the Fantastic Beasts series.
Site plans and rumors hint at a dark ride attraction based on events in the later Harry Potter movies as well as Le Cirque Arcanus stage show inspired by the magic French circus seen in film The Crimes of Grindelwald. Construction photos show facades being built to recreate the streets of Paris walked by Newt Scamander in the films.
With the land consisting of two eras on the Wizarding World timeline, it will be interesting to see how Epic Universe showcases vastly different stories in a way that flows naturally. Speculation from theme park fans has hinted at (and rooted for) the theming to focus more on showcasing magical creatures rather than the characters and storylines of the Fantastic Beasts movies.
Epic Universe hotelsUniversal Helios Grand Hotel: At the end of the main hub Celestial Park is Universal’s first in-park resort. Featuring even more celestial theming, the Helios Grand Hotel has 500 rooms, some of the best views of the park and a theme park entrance just for hotel guests.
Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts: Stella Nova Resort is set to open on Jan. 21, 2025, with Terra Luna opening on Feb. 25, 2025. When the Universal partner Loews Hotels accidentally leaked details about the twin resorts in November, it said they are “inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, and the wonder of what lies beyond our world.” Images from Universal and construction photos show both buildings are bejeweled with colorful reflective tiles intended to evoke the swirling gases, dust and stars of our universe.
