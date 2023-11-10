Universal Orlando partner accidentally leaks new hotel coming to Epic Universe theme park

Earlier this week, Loews Hotels accidentally posted the website for the Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts — both currently under construction at Universal’s South Campus near the entrance to Epic Universe. The web page has since been taken down, but theme park sleuths and blogs were quick to screenshot and take note of all the juicy details and images.
And thanks to the Internet Archive Wayback Machine, we can still see many of the details, images and opening dates for Stella Nova and Terra Luna.
The twin resorts are “inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, and the wonder of what lies beyond our world.” Renderings show the exterior of the hotels bejeweled with what looks like thousands of colorful reflective tiles reminiscent of swirling gases, dust and stars scene in the farthest reaches of our universe.
Theme park construction Twitter page Bioreconstruct shared images of the recent construction of the two hotels, including the reflective tiles’ installation.
According to the website, Stella Nova is targeted to open on Jan. 21, 2025. Epic Universe is currently set to open later in 2025, and that opening date for the hotel is still subject to change.
Stella Nova will have 750 guest rooms, a resort-style pool, pool bar and grill and dining options. A rendering of a standard room shows a similar layout to that of Cabana Bay, but with outer-space theming. That includes clean, sleek finishes and colors and a porthole-shaped window.
Prices for Stella Nova have not yet been posted, but based on the amenities, it’s easy to estimate they’ll be similar to Cabana Bay or Aventura — both “Prime Value” Universal resorts.
Both Stella Nova and Terra Luna will be on the south side of Epic Boulevard, a new road that will connect surrounding ones to Epic Universe once the park is finished. Though they will be even farther south from the main Universal campus, there will be free transportation to and from the parks and hotels.
Besides Stella Nova and Terra Luna, there’s another hotel being built for Epic Universe, this one inside the theme park. Widely rumored to be called Universal Helios Grand Hotel, the resort will reportedly have 500 rooms and probably cost a lot more.
Not much else about Epic Universe has been officially confirmed by Universal beyond the future arrival of Super Nintendo World. But theme park experts and fans have been logging construction updates and rumors every week, including all but official confirmation that there will be lands based off the Universal Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon and the Fantastic Beasts series from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
One of the most exciting construction updates came in the form of the revealed portal to the Universal Monsters Dark Universe land and video and photos of the massive duel racing coaster in the center of the park.
