Rage for Women's Rights benefit shows to support abortion charities with help of Wet Nurse, Surfer Blood

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge Wet Nurse - Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
Wet Nurse

If you take a look around at the state of this state, how can you do anything but rage?

Put that urge to a more productive use with  a weekend full of live music  supporting reproductive rights. The Rage for Women's Rights' series of benefit shows runs at Uncle Lou's and St. Matthew's Tavern starting on Sept. 30.

The two-day benefit will be held at Uncle Lou's on Friday, Sept. 30 and at St. Matthew's Tavern on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Each event will feature a different selection of Florida-based bands. Friday's lineup consists of Antagonizer, Problem Pack, Mother Juno, Super Passive and KT Kink. Saturday's show includes performances from Surfer Blood, Wet Nurse, Tight Genes, Caustic Bats and Sagittarius Aquarius. All proceeds will go toward the Florida Access Network.

FAN is a nonprofit organization and abortion fund that works to destigmatize abortion and advocate for proper reproductive justice. FAN also provides those seeking abortions with practical support - including travel coordination, payment for essentials like childcare or food, and emotional support.

Entry for Sept. 30's event is $10 with a free raffle at the door. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. Entry for Oct. 1's event is $20. Live music starts at 8:30 p.m., but art vendors, food trucks and activist information tables will be stationed at St. Matthew's throughout the day.

Girl problem: Photos from Wet Nurse's homecoming show at St. Matthew's Tavern

Wet Nurse
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
