Psych Cat take over Hollerbach's Art Haus with 'Eternal Recurrence' exhibition opening Thursday

click to enlarge Image courtesy Hollerbach's Art Haus East Docht, 'Untitled No. 2' (2023)

New(ish) Sanford art space Hollerbach’s Art Haus continues a hot streak of shows with an exhibition opening this week spotlighting the Central Florida multimedia collective Psych Cat.Guest curator and Psych Cat member Sapphire Servellon describes the pieces inas “taking aim at life’s boundless development intertwined with the stagnation of monotony.”The eight artists featured are Servellon, Sara Haj Ali Akbari, Trévien Blodgett, East Docht, Sarah Judsen, Alicia Sales, Maria Sardi and Alejandra Tobón.Psych Cat have been putting on multi-genre happenings and exhibitions locally since 2016 with a mission to signal-boost creativity.Having peeped some pieces in the exhibition, beyond aesthetic ambition and oft-cryptic expressions of beauty and liberation, it’s hard to pin this group of artists down to one mode. So prepare for surprise.The opening reception is Thursday and the exhibition runs through March 30.