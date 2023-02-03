Osceola County will hold group wedding ceremonies this Valentine's Day, and there's still time to register

click to enlarge
Photo via Osceola County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Yes, this is real.
Looking for a last-minute date this Valentine's Day? Why not commit to everlasting love and get married?
Osceola County will hold special Valentine's Day group weddings and ceremonies in Kissimmee's very own Historic Osceola County Courthouse this Feb. 14.
Put on by the Office of Kelvin Soto, Esq., Osceola Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, ceremonies will be offered in both English and Spanish, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The lovely couples are required to register in advance at the Clerk and Comptroller's office during their marriage license appointment
.
The group wedding event will include themed photo opportunities, a complimentary decorative certificate, commemorative photos, an official recording of the marriage and — importantly — cupcakes.
Any interested lovebirds, sweethearts and hopeless romantics can register up until Feb. 10.
