Bikes, Bars and Bites heralds the Summer Olympics with a Milk District bar crawl

Celebrate the start of the Summer Olympics ... with a buzz

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 3:50 pm

Bikes, Bars and Bites ushers in the Olympics, Milk District-style
Courtesy photo
Cycle around the Milk District with a drink in your hand instead of a torch, dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate the start of the Summer Olympics the right way ... with a buzz!

Join the party Friday with local bike and booze lovers at District Dive, with tickets netting you exclusive sips and bite specials, free drink opportunities and more. Participating bars include Bull & Bush, Sportstown, Whiskey Lou’s and Sideward Brewing. Don’t forget to save room for snacking because stops like Bad As’s Sandwich, Smoke & Donuts BBQ and more are also included in this Olympian crawl.

Go at your own pace or join a group of bikers from Kyle’s Bike shop — which is offering bike rentals as well. Be sure to dress up for the costume contest in support of Team USA and embark on your own Olympic journey at this festive bar crawl.

6 p.m. Friday, July 26, themilkdistrict.org, $10.
Location Details

District Dive

2401 E. South St., Orlando Milk District

facebook.com/districtdive


July 24, 2024

