Bikes, Bars and Bites heralds the Summer Olympics with a Milk District bar crawl

Join the party Friday with local bike and booze lovers at District Dive, with tickets netting you exclusive sips and bite specials, free drink opportunities and more. Participating bars include Bull & Bush, Sportstown, Whiskey Lou’s and Sideward Brewing. Don’t forget to save room for snacking because stops like Bad As’s Sandwich, Smoke & Donuts BBQ and more are also included in this Olympian crawl.
Go at your own pace or join a group of bikers from Kyle’s Bike shop — which is offering bike rentals as well. Be sure to dress up for the costume contest in support of Team USA and embark on your own Olympic journey at this festive bar crawl.
6 p.m. Friday, July 26, themilkdistrict.org, $10.
Location Details
