Orlando's first-ever LEGO convention is coming in March

Build back brick-ier

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 1:55 pm

The City Beautiful is set to have its first ever LEGO Convention in March when the Orlando Brick Convention arrives at Osceola Heritage Park. 

The two-day event in Kissimmee is in support of Creations for Charity where a portion of the proceeds will go toward buying new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. 

Professional LEGO artists plan on visiting Orlando as part of the convention to showcase their creations and meet fans. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet with LEGO celebrities such as the cast from the LEGO Masters TV show.

Attendees will also be able to let their creativity flow in the Construction Zone where they can build their own LEGO set as well as take photos with life-sized LEGO models.

Tickets start at $14.99 for the eventm which runs Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19. 

