Orlando Zine Fest showcases Orlando print creativity on Saturday

click to enlarge Illustration by Ryan Price Orlando Zine Fest happens on Saturday

Is the stress of last-minute gift shopping gnawing away at your very soul? Does it make you want a drink? Well, the Orlando Zine Fest has both of those bases covered big-time.This annual outdoors showcase of local print-tastic creativity returns to the Nook on Robinson in the Milk District, stylishly after dark. Writers, artists, photographers and compilers from all around the region will bring fanzines, chapbooks, art books and all manner of independent press works.This year features nearly 40 tablers, ranging fromtoto the Center for Post-Capitalist History. Essential consumerism, as far as all that goes.