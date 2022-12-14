Orlando Zine Fest showcases Orlando print creativity on Saturday

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Orlando Zine Fest happens on Saturday - Illustration by Ryan Price
Illustration by Ryan Price
Orlando Zine Fest happens on Saturday

Is the stress of last-minute gift shopping gnawing away at your very soul? Does it make you want a drink? Well, the Orlando Zine Fest has both of those bases covered big-time.

This annual outdoors showcase of local print-tastic creativity returns to the Nook on Robinson in the Milk District, stylishly after dark. Writers, artists, photographers and compilers from all around the region will bring fanzines, chapbooks, art books and all manner of independent press works.

This year features nearly 40 tablers, ranging from SR50 Magazine to No, Nothing to the Center for Post-Capitalist History. Essential consumerism, as far as all that goes.

6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson, free.

Event Details
Orlando Zine Fest 2022

Orlando Zine Fest 2022

Sat., Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

The Nook on Robinson 2432 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

free

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida's longest-running holiday treat is Southern Winds Theatre’s 'One Man Christmas Carol'

By Seth Kubersky

David McElroy as Ebenezer Scrooge

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

By Alex Galbraith

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

Also in Arts + Culture

Central Florida's longest-running holiday treat is Southern Winds Theatre’s 'One Man Christmas Carol'

By Seth Kubersky

David McElroy as Ebenezer Scrooge

Free Will Astrology: It's high time to rethink your relationship with stress

By Rob Brezsny

Unlike Vincent Van Gogh, Aries, this week you'll be able to put your heart and soul into your work and play, and you won't lose your mind in the process

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Magic fans get less from their devotion than any other NBA fanbase, study finds

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

By Alex Galbraith

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us