Orlando Pride plays season opener against Angel City FC

The game takes place April 2 at Exploria Stadium

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 6:02 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Pride plays season opener against Angel City FC
Photo via Orlando Pride/Facebook

For their first home game of the season, the Orlando Pride will be facing off against Angel City FC this weekend.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The stadium notes that in certain sections, purple, black, gray or white colors must be worn. They also have a strict clear bag policy, so make sure you're not bringing in anything larger than a small clutch bag. More information about this can be found on the Orlando City website.

To really show your Orlando Pride, er, pride, the team will be hosting a scarf scavenger hunt March 29. Nearly 1,000 scarves will be hidden across Central Florida. Orlando Pride be dropping hints via social media and all are welcome to participate — so get searching.

The Pride recently became the first NWSL team to swap out their classic all-white uniforms over period concerns. These players go hard on the pitch even while menstruating, but the new kit lets them rest easy on that issue.

So grab those tickets, sound the drums and get ready for kickoff — tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

Sun., April 2, 5:30 p.m.

Exploria Stadium 655 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$10-$85

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
