Orlando Pride plays season opener against Angel City FC

at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.







The Pride recently became the first NWSL team to swap out their classic all-white uniforms over period concerns . These players go hard on the pitch even while menstruating, but the new kit lets them rest easy on that issue.

For their first home game of the season, the Orlando Pride will be facing off against Angel City FC this weekend.The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2,The stadium notes that in certain sections, purple, black, gray or white colors must be worn. They also have a strict clear bag policy, so make sure you're not bringing in anything larger than a small clutch bag. More information about this can be found on the Orlando City website To really show your Orlando Pride, er, pride, the team will be hosting a scarf scavenger hunt March 29 . Nearly 1,000 scarves will be hidden across Central Florida. Orlando Pride be dropping hints via social media and all are welcome to participate — so get searching.So grab those tickets, sound the drums and get ready for kickoff — tickets are still available via Ticketmaster